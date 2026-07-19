Kaufman Efficiency Ratio (Pure Ultra-Low Latency Edition)





Why is your trend-following EA losing money during market transitions? The answer is simple: Indicator Lag. Traditional filters like ADX (Average Directional Index) rely on multiple layers of price smoothing (such as Wilder's Smoothing). While smoothing reduces noise, it accumulates historical inertia. When a strong trend ends or reverses abruptly, smoothed indicators remain dangerously elevated for several bars, generating toxic false entry signals and wiping out trading capital.





The Mathematical Solution: Kaufman ER

The Kaufman Efficiency Ratio (KER) measures pure price efficiency without traditional smoothing filters. It operates on a direct geometric principle:

ER = |Current Close - Close N bars ago| / Sum(Absolute Bar-by-Bar Volatility over N bars)





The output is strictly bounded between 0.0 (absolute noise/pure horizontal consolidation) and 1.0 (perfect linear trend efficiency).





Why this MQL4 Implementation Outperforms:

This production-grade code has been strictly engineered to eliminate the architectural flaws found in standard public repository scripts:





- Zero Intrabar Lag (v1.01 Architecture): Standard implementations freeze the current forming bar (index 0) upon creation, updating it only at the open of a new bar. This implementation features an optimized continuous recalculation matrix. The current bar is dynamic on every single live tick, reflecting real-time structural shifts while preserving historical calculations.

- Zero-Divide Run-Time Guard: High-frequency price freezes or low-liquidity market phases (e.g., late Friday sessions or weekend gaps) cause consecutive bars to have identical close prices. In standard scripts, this forces a division-by-zero fatal runtime error, silently crashing the indicator thread. This code implements an active volatility guard that intercepts zero-denominator anomalies and safely normalizes the output to 0.0.

- Pragmatic Resource Footprint (0.0 ms Overhead): Using precise history tracking and localized array timeseries indexing, the execution loop completely avoids redundant historical iteration. Once history is indexed, the CPU overhead per incoming tick is practically zero, making it ideal for multi-chart deployment and heavy portfolio backtesting.

- Built-in Noise & Trend Thresholds: The indicator architecture integrates fixed diagnostic levels at 0.30 (noise threshold) and 0.60 (efficiency confirmation).





Developer Integration Notice: