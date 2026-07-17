DoIt Trade Manager MT4

DoIt Trade Manager - Risk Panel and EA Position Manager for MT4

Finding an entry is only half the job. Many execution mistakes happen in position sizing, partial exits, breakeven, trailing and account protection.

DoIt Trade Manager puts the complete workflow on the chart. Plan the risk before entry, execute the order and apply consistent management rules to your manual trades and selected positions opened by other EAs.

FREE 7-DAY TRIAL — full panel, MT4 + MT5. Send me a private message and I will set you up in one minute.

ONE PANEL. EVERY TRADE. EVEN YOUR EAS'

The panel can discover positions from different magic numbers and organize them using friendly strategy names. For every EA group, choose one of three modes:

  • OFF: ignore the group.
  • MONITOR: display the group without modifying its trades.
  • FULL: apply the active management rules to the group.

Newly discovered EAs start in Monitor mode. Full management must be enabled explicitly by the user.

PLAN THE RISK BEFORE YOU CLICK

  • Position sizing by risk percentage, fixed money or fixed lots.
  • Use balance or equity as the risk base.
  • Draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit planning lines before execution.
  • Live lot size, money risk and reward-to-risk values on the chart.
  • Market and pending orders with automatic Limit or Stop selection.
  • OCO pending-order pairs.

AUTOMATE THE MANAGEMENT. KEEP THE CONTROL.

  • Up to three partial Take Profit targets plus a final Take Profit.
  • Move the Stop Loss to breakeven or start trailing after a selected target.
  • Six trailing methods: fixed distance, ATR, moving average, Parabolic SAR, High/Low and Fractals.
  • Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit levels with emergency broker-stop protection.
  • Select an individual position, move it to breakeven, close half or close it completely.
  • Close all, profitable, losing, buy or sell positions from the panel.

THE SAFETY CONTRACT

DoIt Trade Manager is designed to avoid conflicts when another EA or tool is also managing a position.

  • It never loosens a Stop Loss.
  • It only applies automated management to groups placed in Full mode.
  • If another EA, utility or user changes a managed stop, the position is flagged as externally managed and DoIt Trade Manager backs off.
  • Breakeven, partial-target and trailing progress is stored so the same action is not repeated after a terminal restart.
  • Partial management of third-party EA positions is opt-in because changing volume can affect the original EA's logic.

PROTECT THE ACCOUNT, NOT JUST ONE TRADE

  • Equity profit target and loss limit with automatic account flattening.
  • Economic-news protection with configurable before and after windows.
  • Trading-session windows.
  • Virtual-stop protection with an optional emergency broker Stop Loss.
  • Pending-order and close controls.
  • Persistent Activity Log showing opens, closes, partials, breakeven, trailing activation, guard actions and external-management events.

A COMPLETE CHART WORKFLOW

1. Attach DoIt Trade Manager to one chart.

2. Build the trade plan and confirm the displayed lot size and money risk.

3. Execute a market or pending order, or select which existing EA groups should be monitored or managed.

4. Keep MT4 and AutoTrading running while automated rules or virtual protection are active.

IMPORTANT

DoIt Trade Manager is a trade execution and management utility. It does not provide trading signals or guarantee trading results.

Per-EA management requires a hedging account. On netting accounts, MT4 merges positions by symbol, so the panel switches to symbol-level management and per-EA grouping is unavailable.

Virtual stops, trailing, partial exits and other automated actions require the terminal or VPS to remain connected. Always verify the current rules of your broker or prop firm before using news or session protection.

Plan the risk before entry. Automate the repetitive management. Keep control over every trade the panel is allowed to touch.

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它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。 附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 应用程序说明 - 模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR - 它禁用比率。  
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT4 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT4 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL4 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT4 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 如果您无法在
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 专业交易复制器 快速、专业、可靠的 MetaTrader 4 交易复制器。 COPYLOT 可在 MetaTrader 4 与 MetaTrader 5 终端之间复制外汇交易，并为不同账户类型和交易场景提供灵活的同步方案。 COPYLOT MT4 版本支持： MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting → MetaTrader 4   MT5 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试与优化 Expforex 的全部产品 您也可以使用 MetaTrader 5 版本，在 MetaTrader 5 → MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 5 之间进行复制： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5 COPYLOT 是一款专业级交易复制器，可稳定运行于 2、3 甚至 10 个终端之间。 支持从模拟账户和投资者密码账户进行复制 可同时运行在多个终端上
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
实用工具
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了 The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和止盈
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
实用工具
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
实用工具
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
实用工具
这是一个可视化的交易面板，可帮助您轻松进行交易管理，避免人为错误并增强交易活动。它结合了易于使用的视觉界面以及完善的风险和位置管理方法。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 易于使用 从图表轻松交易 精确的风险管理交易，无忧 保本是重中之重 让利润不受您的关注 尽快享受无风险交易 所有已开通交易的自动追踪止损 交易开始后立即设置初始止损 进行交易后，EA将执行以下任务： 初始止损/获利被自动放置 它会尽快锁定自由行（可选） 它将止损首次移动到盈亏平衡点（可选） 它使用您所需的方法跟踪止损，直到止损为止 其他很酷的功能是： 出色的终端活动报告 单一但功能强大的尾随止损方法 干净的图表界面 没有输入参数 我进行交易后会怎样？ 这是您进行交易后EA的操作： 它放置初始止损并获利订单。 尽快搭便车并确保保本。默认情况下，这是通过在达到盈亏平衡点时关闭50％的交易来完成的，默认情况下为5点。这意味着，如果您日后被淘汰，您将一无所获（可选）。 盈亏平衡后，跟踪止损开始运行。 它跟踪止损，直到止损为止，让利润运行。 尾随止损如何运作？ 追踪止损表示为所管
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
实用工具
试用版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT4 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 不仅仅是一个简单的本地交易跟单器;它是一套 完整的风险管理与执行框架 (risk management and execution framework), 专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借 稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持   主控端 (Master,发送方) 与 受控端 (Slave,接收方)   两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 :   你可以从下方链接下载并体验   Copy Cat More (跟单猫
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
实用工具
一款面向手动交易的专业面板，把完整的交易流程都收进图表上的一个窗口，从精准入场到账户防护。按设定的风险精确计算手数，借助 RR Tool 直接在图表上用线条搭建交易，开立市价单和挂单、网格与 OCO。持仓的后续管理交给面板打理：最多五级分批平仓、六种跟踪止损、保本以及 Virtual SL/TP。日、周、月三档限额守护本金，一旦被突破即自动触发。 使用指南与免费 Live 演示 免费的 Live 演示版可在此获取 ( Free Live Demo )。 产品的使用指南见此 ( User Manual )。 NT Trade Manager 把交易者的整套工作流程收进图表上一块紧凑的面板，无需在终端各窗口之间反复切换，也不必在每次入场前埋头计算。它为坚持手动、独立判断的交易者而打造：主观交易者、剥头皮和波段交易者，外汇、金属、指数、大宗商品乃至加密货币等任何品种都适用。决策由你拍板，执行的琐碎操作、风控纪律和持仓跟踪则交给面板。没有你的指令，什么都不会发生：这是一件实战工具，而不是全自动交易程序，也不是信号服务。 功能概览 每笔交易的手数都严格按设定的风险算出：可取账户余额的百分比
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
实用工具
一旦您確定了要進行交易的關鍵區域，就會自動交易支撐和阻力或供需區域。該 EA 允許您只需單擊即可繪製買入和賣出區域，然後將它們準確地放置在您預期價格轉向的位置。然後，EA 會監控這些區域，並根據您為這些區域指定的價格行為自動進行交易。一旦進行初始交易，EA 就會在您放置的相反區域（即目標區域）獲利。然後，您有兩種選擇，要么關閉交易並繪製新的區域進入，要么獲利退出並立即反向反向交易，創建「始終在」的市場風格策略。 包含輸入和策略的完整手冊位於： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 該 EA 專為在市場上不使用固定或硬止損的頭寸交易者或美元成本平均交易策略而設計。相反，它的目的是透過在下一個可用支撐或阻力區域以相同方向進行新交易來縮小不正確的交易，並調整您在市場中頭寸的平​​均價格。如果需要的話，還有備用退出標準，形式為每筆交易的最大損失金額或基於時間的退出。 只需按下按鈕即可繪製準備放置在感興趣等級的區域。 關閉按鈕和關閉最舊的按鈕可退出所有交易，或僅退出舊交易（如果它們跌幅過大而無法立即調整您的平均頭寸）。 適用於任何時間範圍內的
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
实用工具
达到目标利润时自动锁定利润 EquityTargetCloser   — 是一款 MetaTrader 5 实用工具型专家顾问，当   净值（Equity）超过当前余额达到指定的利润金额时 ，它会自动平掉所有市价单并删除挂单。平仓后目标自动提高：新门槛 = 新余额 + 指定利润。该 EA 不负责开仓，仅管理现有头寸，帮助可靠地锁定利润并保护积累的资金。 MT5-version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/169839 工作原理 该专家顾问持续将   净值（Equity）   与动态目标进行比较： 目标 =   当前余额（Balance） + plusMoney   （美元）。 当净值大于或等于该金额时，触发保护机制： 平掉   所有市价单   （任何品种）。 如果参数   Delete pending orders = true ，则删除   所有挂单 。 平仓后余额更新，目标重新计算：   新余额 + plusMoney 。这样，EA 在每个成功周期后逐步提高利润锁定门槛。 重要提示 ：触发条件取决于   累计浮动利润 ，而不是
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
实用工具
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 用 Averager —— 专业的持仓均价管理与交易篮子恢复系统 这是一款为回撤中的持仓而打造的专业 Expert Advisor，核心任务不是寻找入场点，而是通过均价管理、追加开仓和整组仓位控制，帮助交易者更从容地处理亏损仓位与价格回撤。 Averager 并不是一个独立的自动交易系统，它不会像完整策略那样自动寻找市场信号并主动交易。它的价值在于：当你已经有持仓之后，它可以按照你的设定，对整组交易进行更聪明、更系统化的管理。 如果你希望在 MetaTrader 4 中获得一套更成熟的交易恢复逻辑，让仓位管理不再只是简单补单，而是围绕平均价格、统一止盈和整组追踪进行完整控制，那么这款产品正是为此而设计。 MT5版本 | 详细描述 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试和优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么选择 Averager 针对回撤仓位进行均价管理 支持 顺势追加开仓 与 逆势均价开仓 整组仓位统一追踪止损 自动重算平均价格与整组共同退出点 支持灵活控制距离、手数增长和最大仓位数量 非常适合配合
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — MetaTrader 4 高级交易面板和图表工作区 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的专业交易面板和交易管理工作区。它帮助交易者通过一个基于图表的界面，更快速地开仓、管理、保护、平仓和分析交易。 该产品专为需要的不只是简单按钮集合的活跃手动交易者而创建。PRO SE 将一键执行、挂单、持仓控制、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损逻辑、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、市场信息、策略测试器流程和面向 VPS 的准备整合到一个结构化工作区中。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 相对于普通手动交易的优势 一个工作区替代多个窗口 — 交易执行、持仓控制、风险信息和管理工具都保留在图表上。 更快处理交易
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
实用工具
一键交易的交易面板。处理头寸和订单！通过图表或键盘进行交易 交易小组进行人工交易。您可以从图表（图表窗口）或键盘进行交易。打开和关闭，反向和锁定。处理职位和订单！ МetaТrader4中主要订单的交易控制面板：买入，卖出，买入，买入，卖出，卖出限制，收盘，删除，修改，追踪止损，止损，止损。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用   VirtualTradePad PRO SE   升级您的交易流程 — 适用于   MetaTrader 5   和   MetaTrader 4   的新一代专业交易面板。 MT5版本 详细描述 +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装    如何获取日志文件    如何测试和优化    Expforex 的所有产品 从符号窗口交易并从键盘交易！ 您正在为MetaTrader 4终端提供一个独特的插件 - 虚拟控制面板VirtualTradePad。 Description on English 注意！如果您想学习如何交易 策略测试器  ，请查看我们的免费 TesterPad 实用程序 VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
实用工具
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT4： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 转 MT4 简化您的交易流程，这款先进的实用程序旨在将交易信号直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天复制到您的 MetaTrader 4 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案确保信号执行的无缝衔接，拥有无与伦比的精度和丰富的自定义选项，从而节省您的时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 使用用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松获取和管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含自定义例外词（例如“报告”、“摘要”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 当信号指定点而不是价格时自动计算入场点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式定制订单规模：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 配置滑点、挂单到期和重试设置以实现完美执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或匹配自定义
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
实用工具
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
实用工具
MT4 至 Telegram 信号提供者 是一款易用、可完全自定义的工具，它使发送信号到 Telegram 成为可能，将您的账户变成信号提供者。 消息的格式 可以完全自定义！ 但是，为了简便使用，您也可以选择一个预设模板，并能够启用或禁用消息的特定部分。 [ 演示 ]  [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 可通过 用户指南 获取逐步说明。 无需了解 Telegram API；开发者提供所需的一切。 主要特性 自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情的能力 您可以创建分层订阅模型，例如铜牌、银牌、金牌。金牌订阅可获得所有信号等。 按订单号、符号或备注过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表的屏幕截图 在发送的屏幕截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外验证 推迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情的全透明度： 新的市场订单 *附带屏幕截图 订单修改（止损、获利点） 已关闭订单 *附带屏幕截图 部分关闭订单 ** 新的挂起订单 修改的挂起订单（进场价格） 挂起订单激活（
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
实用工具
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 4。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT4 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT5 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
实用工具
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
实用工具
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
SmartFastTrade AI
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
实用工具
Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
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DoIt Alpha Pulse AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
5 (4)
专家
DoIt Alpha Pulse AI: the AI trading EA for MT5 where GPT-5.6, Claude Fable 5 and Gemini 3.5 Pro make live trading decisions on gold (XAUUSD) and forex, with a Myfxbook-verified forward test, a dedicated Prop Firm Mode and a multi-symbol Portfolio Engine.   If you searched "chatgpt trading bot" or "ai forex robot", this is the one where the AI is real, and provable. v3.00 is live: the full roadmap, delivered. Current price 497 USD until August 1, then climbing on a published schedule to a final 9
DoIt GBP Master MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
专家
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt GBP Master — Confident GBPUSD Automation for Consistent, Stress-Free Growth DoIt GBP Master is crafted for traders who want real consistency, emotional control, and stress-free automation — without the usual complexity and frustration of other Expert Advisors. Focused exclusively on GBPUSD for its predictable behavior and deep liquidity, it delivers high-performance trading powered by a proven live-ready strategy, dynamic risk control, and ready-to-go settings for fa
DoIt Gold Guardian MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
专家
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD) DoIt Gold Guardian is designed for traders who want to capitalize on gold’s explosive movements with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek consistent growth without fear of volatility , it delivers prof
Backtesting Simulator MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
4 (1)
指标
[ MT4 Version ] Backtesting Simulator MT5 - Manual Market Replay and Trading Practice Manual backtesting on a finished MT5 chart is compromised by hindsight. You already know where price went, even when you pretend you do not. Backtesting Simulator is a manual market replay tool for MT5. Start from a historical point, hide the future, control the replay and place simulated trades as price unfolds. You find out how you actually decide when the next candle is still unknown. REPLAY THE MARKET INSI
Advanced Daily Breakout EA MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
专家
MT5 Version Advanced Daily Breakout Advanced Daily Breakout  allows you to trade session breakouts in an automatic way and with an accurate order and risk managing. This EA focuses on defining the session range and trading its breakout. You can let the trade run until the end of the session or keep a tight trailing stop loss (TSL) to catch as much as possible of breakouts' characteristic explosive price movements while protecting the trade if it turns out to be a fakeout. There are three main w
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
5 (1)
指标
MT4 Version Most indicators draw lines. This one draws the battlefield. If you ever bought an EA or indicator based on a perfect equity curve — and then watched it bleed out live — you’re not alone. The problem? Static logic in a dynamic market. Fibonacci Bollinger Bands   adapts. It combines Bollinger structure with customizable Fibonacci levels to mark   zones of control   — where price reacts, pauses, or reverses. No magic. Just logic that follows volatility. Why this tool matters   It
FREE
Order Block Indicator MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
5 (1)
指标
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt Order Blocks - Multi-Timeframe Order Block Indicator for MT5 Most multi-timeframe order block indicators for MT5 give you two bad options: keep switching between charts or display so many rectangles that none of them feels important. DoIt Order Blocks detects bullish and bearish zones from up to four timeframes on one chart. It tells you which timeframes are active and when price is touching one of their blocks, so you can stop searching and start waiting for price to reach
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
MT5 Version Most indicators draw lines. This one draws the battlefield. If you ever bought an EA or indicator based on a perfect equity curve — and then watched it bleed out live — you’re not alone. The problem? Static logic in a dynamic market. Fibonacci Bollinger Bands adapts. It combines Bollinger structure with customizable Fibonacci levels to mark zones of control — where price reacts, pauses, or reverses. No magic. Just logic that follows volatility. Why this tool matters It shows yo
FREE
Lumos
Diego Arribas Lopez
实用工具
Lumos Lumos is a multifunctional trading assistant. It gives an overview of the current market situation for a better decision making. The strategy tester only provides a visualization of the application. Lumos is highly customizable and gives you information in multiple timeframes about: MAs, price structure, RSI, RSI MA and an overview of the price distance to possible SLs.
FREE
AO unpaid divergences MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
[ How to use the Demo version ]  [ MT5 Version ]  AO unpaid divergences MT4 AO unpaid divergences is the first indicator developed to detailed analyze Regular and Hidden Divergences. It uses this analysis to find out possible entry points and targets. Below some of the characteristics of this indicator:  Time saving Highly customizable Working for all pairs (Crypto, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities...) Suitable for Scalping or Swing trading Possible reversal swings Alerts and Notifications on
Fear and Greed MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
[ MT5 Version ] How to trade using the Fear and Greed Indicator:  Click here Uncertain about when to take total or partial profits? The Fear and Greed is your reliable companion for making confident trading decisions. This innovative tool offers unparalleled insights into market sentiment, helping you identify key pivot zones and optimize your trading strategy. Why Choose Fear and Greed? Revolutionary Market Insight: Sentiment Analysis: The first indicator for that reveals the market's Fear and
TTM Squeeze Momentum MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
MT5 Version TTM Squeeze Momentum TTM Squeeze Momentum is an enhanced indicator ideal for recognizing consolidation periods in the market and the start of the next explosive move. This improved version is a volatility indicator based on John Carter's "TTM Squeeze" in which the histogram is based on a linear regression rather than a simple momentum indicator. Red dots on the middle line indicate that the market has entered a "Squeeze" zone or consolidation period, indicated in this enhanced versi
Gaussian Channel MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
MT5 Version Gaussian Channel MT4 Gaussian Channel MT4 is the first indicator in the market that uses Ehlers Gaussian Filter methods to define trends. Nowadays, this Gaussian Channel is highly known as a method to support HOLD techniques in crypto. If the price is above the channel the trend is strong, if it comes back to the channel this can react as a resistance and indicate the beginning of a bear market (or Winter) if the price breaks below it. Eventhough the use of this channel focuses on h
Williams Vix Fix MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
MT5 Version Williams Vix Fix MT4 Need help trying to time the bottoms in the market? Williams Vix Fix MT4 is based on the volatility of the market and grants a huge support for finding out when a correction is comming to its end. TRY IT FOR FREE NOW! Williams Vix Fix MT4 derivates from Larry Williams's VixFix indicator addapted for fitting   every asset class . VIX reprensents the fear and greed in the market based on its volatility. A high VIX value shows fear in the market, this is usually a
MA Ribbon MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
MT5 Version MA Ribbon MT4 MA Ribbon is an enhanced indicator with 8 moving averages of increasing periods. MA Ribbon is useful to recognize trend direction,  reversals   and continuation points in the market as well as potential entry, partial take profit and exit points. Entry points for long and shorts position can be found when the price entries or leaves the Ribbon, at retest or a defined number of MA crossovers. It offers a good combination with mostly any volume or momentun indicators to f
Wave Trend MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
MT5 Version   Wave Trend MT4 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current mo
Order Block Indicator MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
[ MT5 Version ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here Discover the future of trading with   Order Block Indicator , meticulously crafted for traders who demand unparalleled accuracy and customization. Whether you're scalping or swing trading, this tool is your gateway to mastering Order Blocks and Supply and Demand Zones—critical areas where price reversals often occur. Why Choose Order Block Indicator? Transform Your Trading Strategy: Precision Analysis:   Pinpoint potential accumulation
Multi Timeframe MA MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
MT5 Version Multi Timeframe MA MT4 Multi Timeframe MA MT4 is an indicator that offers the representation of up to 3 MAs with different Periods and Timeframes. This allows the user to reprensent in one chart and timeframe information coming from other timeframes and get notified as any of the MAs crosses another one. Multi Timeframe MA is the   first   indicator in the market that offers Multi Timeframe interactions and a high customization   level from up to 7 different MA types (SMA, EMA, WMA,
Elliot Wave Oscillator MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
MT5 Version Elliot Wave Oscillator MT4 Elliot Wave Oscillator MT4 is an indicator designed to support Elliot Wave counts. The default settings help filtering out the noise in the market allowing a clear perception for the waves counts in differnt timeframes.   Elliot Wave Oscillator high customization level allows the you to optimize this indicator to your personal preferences. Shorter Periods and faster reactive MAs will provide more infomation but will require a higher level of experience for
Advanced Bollinger Bands RSi MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
[ MT5 Version ] [ EA ] Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI MT4 Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI is an Indicator based on the functionalities of the  Advanced Bollinger Bands RSI EA . The scope of this indicator is to provide a more affordable solution for users interested in the alerts coming out of the strategy but not in Autotrading. This strategy uses the Bollinger Bands indicator in combination with the RSI, the signal triggers only when both the BB and the RSI indicate at the same time overbought or o
Supply and Demand Multitimeframe MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
[ MT5 Version ] Supply and Demand Multitimeframe Supply and Demand Multitimeframe is the first indicator in the market that combines multiple aspects like trading volume, price structure and momentum to identify Supply and Demand zones for every asset. The Supply and Demand indicator analyzes simultaneously up to 4 different TFs and represents their information in the current graph. Its interactive UI highlights everytime the price enters a Supply or Demand zone even if the zones are not visibl
Bulls and Bears Power MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
[ MT5 Version ] Bulls and Bears Power Bulls and Bears Power is an indicator that clearly highlights if bulls or bears are currently in control of the market. A price movement started with high Bulls control in the market can indicate the beginning of a new trend movement. The relative indicator power between price peaks also indicates if the movement is losing strength and might foresee a significant correction or a trend reversal. Bulls and Bears Power indicator offers a clear and simplified vi
Ultimate Alpha Trend MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
[ MT5 Version ] Ultimate Alpha Trend MT4 Ultimate Alpha Trend is the first trend indicator, which combines volatility, volume, average price and momentum. The results is a highly versatile representation of trendy and sideways market conditions, highlighting, at the same time, significant supply and demand levels. The Ultimate Alpha Trend indicator can be used to find entry oportunities and to set SLs taking into consideration current market volatility, volume and momentum. Besides that, the ind
SMT Divergences MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
MT5 Version DoIt SMT Divergences - Non-Repainting ICT SMT Indicator for MT5 An SMT divergence indicator for MT5 that shows a perfect setup only after the swing has changed is not giving confirmation. It is giving hindsight. DoIt SMT Divergences compares confirmed swing highs and lows between the chart symbol and a second correlated instrument. When one market makes a new extreme and the other fails to confirm it, the indicator marks the disagreement. The default workflow uses confirmed swings. Y
Advanced Range Breakout MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
专家
MT5 Version Advanced Range Breakout Advanced Range Breakout allows you to trade breakouts in an impossible way for any human being. This EA focuses on entering breakouts as soon as the price moves over them, keeping a tight trailing stop loss (TSL) to catch as much as possible of breakouts'    characteristic   explosive price movements while protecting the trade if it turns out to be a fakeout. Feel free to get in touch we me to find out how I successfully managed to passed a prop firm challenge
Kill Zones MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
MT5 Version Kill Zones Kill Zones allows you to insert up to 3 time zones in the chart. The visual representation of the Kill Zones in the chart together with an alert and notification system helps you to ignore fake trading setups occurring outside the Kill Zones or specific trading sessions. Using Kill Zones in your trading will help you filter higher probability trading setups. You should select time ranges where the market usually reacts with high volatility. Based on EST time zone, followin
Order Blocks ICT MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
[ MT5 Version ]   [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here Experience the ultimate in trading precision with the  Order Blocks ICT  indicator, designed to empower traders with unparalleled insights into market dynamics. This advanced tool leverages order flow and volume analysis to reveal crucial buying and selling pressures driving price action. Why Choose Order Blocks ICT? Unleash Market Insights: Order Flow Analysis:  Discern buying and selling pressure
Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
[ MT5 Version ]  [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] Order Blocks ICT Multi TF - FVG-Confirmed Order Blocks for MT5 Most ICT order block indicators for MT5 turn every opposite candle into an order block. The chart fills up and the label stops meaning anything. Order Blocks ICT Multi TF uses Fair Value Gap confirmation and monitors up to four timeframes from one chart. It is built for traders who want a defined reason for the block, not another coloured rectangle. GIVE THE BLOCK A REASON TO MATTE
ICT Breakers MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
MT5 Version   Order Blocks ICT   Kill Zones   SMT Divergences ICT Breakers The ICT Breakers indicator is a powerful tool for traders looking to gain an edge in the market. This indicator is based on the order flow and volume analysis, which allows traders to see the buying and selling pressure behind the price action. This information can be extremely valuable in identifying key levels of support and resistance, as well as potential turning points in the market. Breaker blocks are areas where in
ICT Breakers Multi TF MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
[ MT5 Version ] [ Order Blocks ] [ Kill Zones ] [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks :  Click here User Interface Performance:  During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading. Elevate your trading strategy with the  Order Blocks ICT Multi TF  indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced orde
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