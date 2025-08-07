Niguru Bollinger Pro for MT4

1
🚀 Introducing Your New Go-To Trading EA!
Boost your trading performance with this Bollinger Bands-based Expert Advisor, specially designed for XAU (Gold) and various Forex pairs.

💡 Why this EA is a must-have:
✅ Clean, user-friendly interface – perfect for all trader levels
✅ Built-in Hidden Take Profit & Stop Loss for added strategy security
✅ Ideal for both beginners and experienced traders

🔧 Ready to use out of the box – no complex setup required.
Trade smarter, not harder!
Жалгаскали Усенгалиев
611
Жалгаскали Усенгалиев 2025.08.15 09:38 
 

за 3 дня две сделки.Тестирую на демо счете.На месяц 10 долларов.За месяц ничего не успеешь.Мошенничество.Пол месяца уходить на тестирование на демо счете и когда на реальном счете торговать.

Nino Guevara Ruwano
13774
来自开发人员的回复 Nino Guevara Ruwano 2025.08.15 15:11
If you give me 1 star, without starting any discussion or questions, then I don't need to provide a solution for you.
回复评论