Niguru Bollinger Pro for MT4
- 程序库
- Nino Guevara Ruwano
- 版本: 2.1
- 更新: 21 八月 2025
- 激活: 5
🚀 Introducing Your New Go-To Trading EA!
Boost your trading performance with this Bollinger Bands-based Expert Advisor, specially designed for XAU (Gold) and various Forex pairs.
💡 Why this EA is a must-have:
✅ Clean, user-friendly interface – perfect for all trader levels
✅ Built-in Hidden Take Profit & Stop Loss for added strategy security
✅ Ideal for both beginners and experienced traders
🔧 Ready to use out of the box – no complex setup required.
Trade smarter, not harder!
за 3 дня две сделки.Тестирую на демо счете.На месяц 10 долларов.За месяц ничего не успеешь.Мошенничество.Пол месяца уходить на тестирование на демо счете и когда на реальном счете торговать.