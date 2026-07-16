Best Trade Copier

Please download Master EA here = https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186073 MT4 Version = https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186079

Free Demo Version = https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/COPYTRADEBIN_V15DEMO.zip

User Manual : download here

Best Trade Coppier for MT5.

EA Trade Copier is a powerful and reliable trade copying solution that transfers trades from one Master account to multiple Slave accounts in real time.

Whether you manage multiple trading accounts, investor accounts, VPS terminals, or proprietary trading accounts, EA Trade Copier helps you execute every trade quickly, accurately, and automatically.

Key Features

✅ Real-Time Trade Copying

Trades are copied almost instantly after being opened on the Master account.

✅ Lightning-Fast Execution

Designed for minimal delay to help maintain entry prices as accurately as possible.

✅ Advanced Risk Management

Choose how lot sizes are copied:

Fixed Lot

Multiplier

Balance Ratio

Equity Ratio

Percentage Based

✅ MT4 & MT5 Compatible

Supports:

MT4 → MT4

MT5 → MT5

MT4 → MT5

MT5 → MT4

Perfect for traders using different MetaTrader platforms.

✅ Copy Everything Automatically

Market Orders

Pending Orders

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Order Modification

Order Close

Partial Close (supported where applicable)

✅ Multiple Slave Accounts

One Master account can copy trades to multiple Slave terminals simultaneously.

✅ Stable & Reliable

Built for continuous operation on VPS or local computers with high stability and low resource usage.

Professional Traders

Signal Providers

Fund Managers

Multi-Account Traders

Prop Firm Traders

Account Managers

Trade Replication Between Personal Accounts

Fast execution

Easy setup

Low CPU usage

Flexible lot management

Stable trade synchronization

Supports multiple brokers

Compatible with different account types

Professional-grade performance

Perfect ForWhy Choose EA Trade Copier?Benefits

✔ Save time by eliminating manual trading.

✔ Execute identical trades across multiple accounts.

✔ Reduce trading mistakes.

✔ Manage multiple portfolios from a single Master account.

✔ Increase trading efficiency with automated synchronization.

Trade Smarter. Copy Faster. Profit Together.

EA Trade Copier gives you the speed, stability, and flexibility needed to manage multiple MetaTrader accounts with confidence.

One trade on the Master account is all it takes to keep every connected Slave account synchronized automatically.