MT4 Auto Delete Pending Orders by Timeframe

This "MT4 Auto Delete Pending Orders by Timeframe" EA is a high-tech trading efficiency tool designed for modern traders. It does not perform any trading or decision-making.​ It fundamentally solves the core pain point in traditional trading where forgotten pending orders or sudden market changes lead to tied-up capital and missed new opportunities, by automatically managing order expiration .

⚙️ Core Working Principle: Intelligent Pending Order Management

The core of this EA lies in its intelligent timeframe monitoring algorithm. You simply set a timeframe (e.g., 5 minutes, 1 hour), and the EA automatically monitors all qualifying pending orders. Once an order's existence exceeds the set period, the system immediately judges the order as "expired" or "invalid" and automatically executes a deletion . The entire process requires no manual intervention, achieving fully automated lifecycle management for pending orders. This not only promptly releases occupied margin but also allows your trading strategy to adapt quickly based on current market conditions, ensuring every pending order is efficient and meaningful.

✨ Highlight Features and Technological Core

Beyond the basic automatic deletion function, this EA incorporates multiple intelligent algorithms, making it far superior to ordinary tools:
  • Algorithmic Trading-Level Precision:​ It strictly adheres to your preset rules, overcoming the influence of emotional fluctuations during trading, thus ensuring strict trading discipline. This precision aligns with institutional-grade algorithmic trading .
  • Flexible Strategy Customization:​ You can precisely manage pending orders for specific strategies using the "Magic Number", and can also set it to manage only the orders for the current trading symbol, achieving a high degree of customization and strategy isolation .
  • Real-time Alert System:​ Each deletion operation is accompanied by detailed logs and optional pop-up alerts, keeping you fully informed about your account's dynamics .

🚀 How to Use: Three Steps to Start Smart Trading

Using this EA is very simple, deployable in just three steps:
  1. Load the EA:​ Attach the EA to the MT4 chart you wish to monitor (any timeframe).
  2. Set Parameters:​ Primarily configure two parameters: TimeoutPeriod ​ (the expiration timeframe) and CheckInterval ​ (the inspection frequency). For example, set the timeout period to 5 minutes and the check interval to 10 seconds. The EA will then automatically delete any pending order that has been active for more than 5 minutes.
  3. Start Operation:​ Enable the EA, and it will start working silently in the background, intelligently managing all your pending orders.

💡 Usage Value and Scenarios

  • For Short-Term Traders:​ Effectively avoids outdated pending orders becoming "zombie orders" after rapid price fluctuations, helping you keep up with the market pace.
  • For Traders with Rich Strategies:​ Use the "Magic Number" to distinguish orders from different strategies, ensuring clear separation and non-interference between strategies .
  • For All Efficiency-Seeking Traders:​ Automated management saves significant time spent on manually checking orders, allowing you to focus more on strategy analysis itself.
Please Note:​ Automated trading tools are powerful assistants but cannot guarantee profits. Dynamic market changes mean any strategy needs adaptation and adjustment. It is recommended to start by familiarizing yourself with the EA's features on a demo account, and only switch to a live account after finding the parameter settings that best suit your trading style .
This "MT4 Auto Delete Pending Orders by Timeframe" EA acts like a tireless trading assistant, automating the tedious task of pending order management for you. If these functions meet your needs, you are welcome to try it and step into a new phase of more efficient and intelligent trading. If you have any questions, please contact:
  • QQ: 2813871972
  • WeChat: FX-AIEA
  • Email: 2813871972@qq.com

TsTriangularHedge
Salvatore Labriola
实用工具
The utility allows you to open, monitor and manage open positions on the forex market and only on instruments in which it is possible to create triangulations or those instruments that share the same currency in the numerator or denominator: ex: EURSUSD --- GBPUSD --- EURGBP The help of operational lines and valuable information on the panel allow the trader to manage trades more easily. Recommended for novice and experienced traders. External variables CrossSymbol = choose the cross on which
The Phoenix Program EA
Gregory Sajous
实用工具
PLEASE NOTE:   The "AUTO" function of the EA has NOT yet been activated . It's still ongoing testing. Once it becomes available, clients will get a free upgrade to EA 2.0                        Also .... PLEASE follow the instructions below in order for the functions to work properly. Introduction: The Phoenix Project (EA) Our Expert Advisor is both refined and practical. It is geared towards helping the traders be constantly aware of their risk PER trade while it helps them manage that risk.
MT4 Reinvented
Francis Bouchard
实用工具
Welcome guys !  I offer to you this MT4 project I've been working on for the last 2 years ( roughly over 900h of work.. ).  This is a complete tool that will change the way you see MT4, because I almost recoded it entirely ! It will provides you a solid base for risk management, order positionning, hedging, account preservation and journaling. I wanted an all-in-one panel that covers both scalping and swing trading and that suits every type of trader.       Main goal was : NO INPUTS. Never
PropFirm TradeAssit
Ka Shing Law
实用工具
This EA is been tested on difference Prop firm including FTMO, MFF, TFF, Funding Next and E8.  The main focus of this EA is to provide you Risk Management, Trade Management.  It can calculate lot size for you in any market to make sure fix % risk per trade.  It has a partially close and brake even line you can place on the screen.  When the line is hit, EA will partially close the position can move the SL to entry to provide you a guarantee profit. One EA can trade all symbol.  Is a Prop Firm tr
