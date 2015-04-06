Wave Structure Pulse

Wave Structure Pulse is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to identify high-quality trading zones with clearly defined entry, stop-loss, and profit targets.

The indicator focuses on selecting precise areas where price may begin a strong directional movement. Its purpose is to help traders enter from better locations, avoid late entries, and follow a clear trading plan directly on the chart.

Accurate Trading Zones

Wave Structure Pulse identifies carefully selected Buy and Sell zones instead of displaying frequent random signals.

Each setup shows:

  • Trading direction.

  • Suggested entry level.

  • Stop-loss level.

  • Three profit targets.

  • Active setup zone.

  • Setup timeframe.

  • Current setup status.

The highlighted zone remains visible while the setup is active, allowing the trader to monitor price clearly without losing the original trading area.

Strong Target Potential

The indicator is designed to detect opportunities with strong target potential and limited adverse price movement whenever market conditions support the setup.

By identifying entries near the active zone, traders can avoid chasing price after a large movement has already started.

Each setup includes three progressive targets:

  • Target 1: A nearby objective for early profit management.

  • Target 2: An intermediate objective.

  • Target 3: An extended objective for larger market movements.

This allows traders to divide positions, secure partial profits, and keep part of the trade open for a stronger move.

Key Features

  • Precise Buy and Sell trading zones.

  • Clear suggested entry levels.

  • Defined stop-loss levels.

  • Three progressive profit targets.

  • Designed to capture strong price movements from selected areas.

  • Helps reduce late entries.

  • Helps limit unnecessary price exposure before the expected move.

  • Keeps active setups visible until completion or invalidation.

  • Automatically removes completed and invalid setups.

  • Supports three selectable timeframes.

  • Each timeframe can be enabled or disabled separately.

  • Displays the timeframe responsible for every signal.

  • ألوان التشكيلات والإعدادات مرئية للتخصيص.

  • No additional external files required.

  • Suitable for Forex, metals, indices, and other MT4 instruments.

Multi-Timeframe Monitoring

Wave Structure Pulse can monitor up to three selected timeframes.

This allows the trader to follow several market opportunities from one chart without constantly switching between timeframes.

Each setup displays its source timeframe clearly.

Timeframe 1 / Timeframe 2 / Timeframe 3
Selects the timeframes monitored by the indicator.

Enable Timeframe 1 / 2 / 3
Enables or disables each timeframe separately.

Minimum Setup Filter
Controls the minimum accepted setup value.

Maximum Setup Filter
Controls the maximum accepted setup value.

Stop Buffer Points
Adds an extra safety distance to the displayed stop-loss level.

Future Line Extension
Controls how far the entry, stop-loss, targets, and zone extend on the chart.


تلوين ألوان الدخول، ووقف الخسارة، والهدف، وبالتالي، والنص.

Important Information

Wave Structure Pulse is a manual trading indicator.

It does not open, modify, manage, or close trades automatically.

The indicator is designed to support trade planning and decision-making. No indicator can guarantee that every setup will reach all targets or move without temporary adverse price movement.

Always use appropriate position sizing and risk management.


推荐产品
Advanced CRT Indicator MT4
Tola Moses Hector
指标
Advanced CRT Indicator MT4 — Candle Range Theory Tool Advanced CRT Indicator MT4 is a professional analysis tool that automates Candle Range Theory. It identifies consolidation ranges, breakout levels, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and profit targets, with a real-time dashboard and alerts. Overview - Multi-timeframe candle range detection   - Automatic breakout levels with buffer settings   - Fair Value Gap identification and tracking   - Up to three customizable target levels (Risk:Reward ratios)  
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
指标
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
ADM Multiframe
Dmitriy Susloparov
指标
ADM Oscillator Multiframe Unlike the classic indicator " Average Direction Movement index ", this indicator shows directly the difference between the +DI and -DI values. When +DI is greater than -DI results above zero and vice versa. This is more visual and, in addition, allows you to clearly see the interaction of indicator readings for different timeframes. It also uses a proprietary technology that allows you to see different timeframes simultaneously on a single time scale. For example, fo
Rira Renko
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
指标
RENKO on Time Chart This indicator is an enhanced Renko, so you can watch the Renko bricks on the chart to understand price movement more clearly the other improvement is automated box size according to ATR (Average True Range) period you can set the ATR number as you want and the box size of Renko changes automatically based on price movement Inputs Mode: Box size is the input to specify the size of the Renko box you want to print on the chart. This input lets you choose the fixed box siz
Trend Continuation and Reversal
Jerome Tommy Bodden
指标
THIS IS A NEW PRODUCT RELEASE -  RENT FOR 1 MONTH FOR JUST $49.99: OFFER EXTENDS UNTIL THE END OF JANUARY 2026.   STRATEGY TESTER HAS LIMITED FUNCTIONS AND DOES NOT BEHAVE EXACTLY AS THE INDICATOR WOULD ON A DEMO. Transform Your Trading with Advanced Multi-Timeframe MACD Analysis The Continuation and Reversal Indicator is a sophisticated technical analysis tool that revolutionizes how you interpret MACD signals by analyzing multiple timeframes simultaneously. This professional-grade indicator p
Gann Price Level
Kirill Borovskii
指标
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
ADX Shark Scalper
Maxwell Ndzoyiya
指标
ADX Shark Scalper – The Ultimate Hybrid Indicator for Precision Scalping Dive into the markets with the ADX Shark Scalper , a powerful and versatile tool designed for traders who seek precision in every trade. This cutting-edge indicator seamlessly combines multiple advanced technical signals into one streamlined system, allowing you to spot good buy and sell opportunities with ease. At its core, the ADX Shark Scalper leverages the power of trend and momentum detection through the integration of
ZigZag Pointer Fibonacci Expansion Triangle
Mati Maello
指标
This indicator displays the ZigZag Pointer Fibonacci Expansion Triangle movements timeframes only M1-W1. Parameters InDepth: Displays the Depth movements. InDeviation: Displays the Deviation movements. InBackstep: Displays the Backstep movements. Fibonacci Expansion: Displays the Fibonacci Expansion movements. Fibonacci Expansion true.(false) Triangle: Displays the Triangle movements. Triangle true.(false) How to understand the status: If the Triangle is green, trend is up. If the Triangle is r
Renko Chart Profile
Makarii Gubaydullin
指标
过滤掉小的价格波动，专注于更大的趋势 . Renko 图表指标将帮助您过滤掉小的价格波动，以便您可以专注于整体趋势。 价格必须移动指定距离才能创建一个 Renko 砖块。 这使得识别当前价格移动的方向变得更加容易。 多功能工具 : 包含 66+ 项功能  |   如有任何问题请联系我   |    MT5 版本 在指标设置中，您可以配置： 计算设置： 块大小，以点为单位; 指标样式： 块颜色; 程序文件应放置在 " Indicators " 目录中。 //--------------------- 多功能工具 : 包含 66+ 项功能  |   如有任何问题请联系我   |    MT5 版本 //----------------------------------------------------
SFX Multi Trend Dashboard
INTRAQUOTES
指标
IMPORTANT NOTE:  This indicator is designed exclusively for advanced traders who already possess sufficient experience and a deep understanding of standard technical indicators (such as Bollinger Bands, MACD, Ichimoku, etc.). This tool will not teach you how to trade; rather, it is a highly advanced confluence matrix built so that experienced traders can configure their own custom indicator alerts, track market conditions at a glance, and optimize their existing trading systems. Overview The SFX
Black Zone Premium Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
指标
The BLACK ZONE PREMIUM INDICATOR is a powerful all-in-one trading assistant built to bring clarity, precision, and consistency to forex trading. It combines multi-timeframe market structure, trade forecasting, risk management, and live monitoring into one professional-grade tool. From planning trades to managing them with discipline, this indicator equips traders with everything they need to make informed and confident decisions. If you’ve been looking for a professional solution that simplifies
SMC OrderBlocks AIO MT4
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
Order Blocks All-in-One — SMC Indicator for MT4 For MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166409 A comprehensive Order Block technical analysis indicator designed to track the execution lifecycle of structural zones from initial formation to mitigation and potential conversion into breakout levels within a single implementation. Built upon the framework of Market Structure and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , this tool maps key price action levels directly onto the MetaTrader 4 termina
MovingAverageDeviationBandsMT4
Chishi Suginio
指标
MAD Bands (Moving Average Deviation Bands) MAD Bands are intended to be used when you want to visually check the behavior of price volatility in relation to a moving average. MAD_Bands (MQL4 version) parameter description This document explains the MT4 parameter input screen for each setting item (input parameter). Group: Main (basic settings) Period Default   :       20 Explanation   : The number of candlesticks used to calculate the moving average (Mid) and band width. The larger the value,
FREE
Before
Nadiya Mirosh
指标
The Before indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. Most of the standard indicators commonly used in trading strategies are based on fairly simple calculations. This does not mean that there were no outstanding mathematicians in the world at the time of their creation. It is just that computers did not yet exist in those days, or their power was not enough for the sequential implementation of complex mathematical operations. Nowad
Atlon
Roman Kucher
指标
信號綜合體Atlon是一種現成的交易系統，它以箭頭的形式將信號發送到電子郵件，並將通知推送到您的手機。 Atlon還以紅色正方形的形式顯示現成的TP水平。 該系統可以處理任何圖表（貨幣對，股票，加密貨幣，金屬，石油）。 時限H1。 系統不會重繪，箭頭不會消失在任何地方。 該設置包括現成的設置，必須先加載這些設置，然後才能在圖表上進行安裝。 下載設定 系統參數： 頻譜大小（以巴為單位）-頻譜大小（以巴為單位）。 以點為單位的頻譜大小-以點為單位的頻譜大小。 噪音-噪音 最大條數-最大條數 顯示TP-是否顯示TP。 過濾器TF-使用選定的時間範圍進行分析。 顯示警報-在圖表上顯示信號 推送至手機mt4-向手機發送信號 發送郵件-將信號發送到電子郵件 
KT Liquidity Sweep Filter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
KT Liquidity Sweep Filter 能够识别并突出显示关键的流动性扫荡区域。它将这些区域与明确的价格行为反应以及自适应趋势过滤器相结合，从而生成符合市场趋势的精准买入和卖出信号。 该指标区分主要与次要的流动性扫荡区域。主要区域用大箭头标记，次要区域用小箭头标记，便于快速识别和理解。 大箭头： 表示来自主要流动性扫荡区域的强烈反转信号。 小箭头： 表示来自次要流动性扫荡区域的较弱反转信号。 功能特色 趋势友好信号： 提供多个入场机会，帮助交易者顺应趋势进行操作，尤其适用于像黄金这样的强趋势品种。 更多交易机会： 通过清晰标记强弱反转点，帮助交易者抓住更多基于流动性的交易机会。 可调趋势过滤器： 根据具体的品种和周期，灵活调整信号参数。 可调阈值设置： 可定制主要流动性扫荡信号的灵敏度，匹配个人交易风格。 防止假突破： 明确识别真实的流动性扫荡区域，避免因假突破而产生错误交易。 多周期适用： 适用于不同周期，短周期适合高频交易，长周期适合波段交易。 灵活提醒设置： 大箭头与小箭头的提醒可单独启用或禁用，完全自定义。 输入参数设置 趋势过滤器设置： 调整长度和倍数，以精准
Perfect Entry Spotter Srf Amaf
Valentin Buliga
指标
Perfect Entry Spotter Indicator with Alert is based on a combination of Support Resistance, Fractals, Alligator and Moving Average indicators, based on an intense research. It has alert included with option to enable/disable it. You can trade based on it with high accuracy. Recommended trading rules: 1. Buy - Wait for the Lime arrow to appear and trade in the direction of the trend (trend going up). 2. Sell - Wait for the Red arrow to appear and trade in the direction of the trend (trend going d
Market Imbalance
Scott Edward Merritt
4.6 (15)
指标
What Is Market Imbalance? Market Imbalance, also known as "IPA" or Improper Price Action, is when price moves so quick in one direction with no orders on the other side of the market to mitigate the price movement. We all know Big Banks, or "Smart Money", can move the market by placing huge orders which in turn can move price significantly. They can do this because Big Banks are the top 10 Forex traders in the world . But unfortunately, the Big Banks cannot leave these orders in drawdown and mus
Renko Moving Average
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
指标
This indicator gives you the Moving Average based on Renko chart. A   Renko chart   is a type of chart that is built using price movement rather than both price and standardized time intervals like most charts are. A Moving Average based on Renko chart is considered less noisy since it is not based on the time and only based on price change. You can see my free enhanced Renko indicator here . Inputs: Box Size: Renko box size based on market Points. Period: Moving Average Period Method: Moving
Holy Renko PRO
Bianca Seara
3.5 (2)
指标
About  Holy Renko is a trend identifier capable of identify small and long market movements. This indicator should be use in Renko Charts. VIDEO (information and tips) [HERE] How to install Renko Charts [HERE] Features Developed for Renko Charts Easy to analyze Fast signals Not repaint (when candle close)  Statistics panel Filters false signals Alerts, emails and push notifications  Advantages of Renko Chart Easy to install Easy to analyze Filter out the noise of wicks  Easy identification
TrendMaster MT4
Giacomo Donati
指标
How TrendMaster Works TrendMaster is a trading indicator designed to streamline and enhance your chart analysis. Using algorithmic logic, it reviews historical price data to generate a dynamic reference line. When price action crosses this line, a "BUY" or "SELL" signal is displayed on your chart. The goal is to assist in identifying potential shifts in price behavior with a clear and user-friendly visual approach. Why Use TrendMaster? The TrendMaster MT4 Indicator helps highlight potential tre
Renko Live Chart UranoTrader
Lucas Braz Quintas
实用工具
Renko Live Chart — 实时离线 Renko 图表生成器 简短描述 将终端中的任意交易品种转换为真正的实时离线 Renko 图表，逐 Tick 更新，并通过真实反映价格走势的 Renko 砖块（Bricks）呈现市场变化——无延迟、无卡顿，也无需依赖仅在普通图表上“绘制”砖块的模拟型指标。 完整描述 Renko Live Chart 创建并维护一个真正的离线图表，并将真实历史数据记录到终端中，根据固定砖块大小或基于 ATR 的砖块大小，将价格走势转换为 Renko 砖块。 与仅通过在普通时间周期图表上绘制图形对象来模拟 Renko 效果的指标不同，本产品生成的每一个砖块都是真实的数据柱（Bar）——从而确保与 Expert Advisors（EA）、自定义指标，以及任何直接读取 Bars() 、 Time[] 或 iTime() 数据序列的工具实现完全兼容。 主要功能 100% 真实砖块： 历史数据会记录到专用的 .hst 文件中，并包含准确的 Open/High/Low/Close 和成交量数据——这不是视觉模拟。 固定或通过 ATR 自动计算砖块大小： 您可以手动设置
Trade Direction
Gevorg Hakobyan
5 (1)
指标
The oscillator shows trend direction using its own algorithm, which is based on calculating price values ​​by analyzing prices of separate currencies (original valuation of currencies). The histogram shows the average value of physical price change over the selected period. When the histogram has a positive value, the trend is rising, if negative - the trend id falling. The indicator uses standard RSI to determine the current market direction on a selected period as follows: the default value of
Renko Again EA
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all The expert works on the intersection of moving averages with a digital method of opening deals With closing deals on a profit of a number of points programmatically With opening deals with the trend and closing some deals together for a profit until all are closed together for a profit The expert works on regular candles. It is possible to experiment on the timing of five minutes, quarter-hour, half-hour or hour parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically ca
Weis Wave Indicator
Dhabaleswar Prasad Jena
指标
This indicator is based on the Weis wave principle of wave volume. Below are few features of the indicator It draws the wave on the chart while the accumulated volume per wave in a different window at the bottom of the chart You can configure the turning point move It displays the accumulated volume (in thousands, eg for 15000 volume it will show 15) at the end of each wave You can also configure to show number of candles in the wave along with the wave volume The indicator calculates the distin
Max Volume
Maksim Slovakov
指标
Подкрашивает аномально большие тиковые объёмы в красный цвет. Имеет следующие настройки: "Процент" по умолчанию "70"  (Процент на который аномальный объём должен быть больше предыдущего) "Уровень" по умолчанию "500" (Количество тиков, больше которого будем брать во внимание аномальный объём) Внимание! Данный индикатор был разработан для мелких таймфреймов M1,M5,M15. Идея в том, что на таких Таймфреймах увеличение количества тиков говорит об увеличении количество сделок, увеличения интереса к цен
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
专家
歡迎來到指數！ 道具準備就緒！ -> 在這裡 下載設定文件 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT 將我 15 年在創建專業交易演算法方面的經驗帶入指數市場。 EA 使用經過深思熟慮的演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   我很高興地說，在多年的 EA 開發過程中，我已經完善了這個策略 該 EA 專為 US500、US30 和 NAS100 指數交易而開發。 這些市場特別適合這種類型的策略交易。 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該
RSI TrendLine Divergency Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
指标
RSI TrendLine Divergency Message is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Unlike the original indicator, this three in one version has a system of alerts that inform on market situation changes. It consists of the following signals: when the Main line crosses the levels of extreme zones and 50% level; when the Main line crosses the Trend line in the indicator window; divergence on the last bar. Parameters of levels of extremum, 50-level and divergence are adjustable. Parameters La
Reback
Yazhou Liu
指标
本指标可回溯历史交易，可以一目了然的看到交易位置，交易类型及盈亏情况，还有统计信息。 showlabel用于是否显示统计信息，summary_from是订单统计的开始时间，该参数以订单开仓时间为准。 回溯历史可以帮助我们纠正曾经错误的交易习惯，对于学习手动交易的新手极为重要。 本指标适用于各个时间周期，通过交易标识和划线能非常明显地看出各个订单的具体交易情况，可作为信号卖家的辅助工具使用。         即使加载到当前图标中也能实时看到当前订单的下单位置及盈亏情况。        即使加载到当前图标中也能实时看到当前订单的下单位置及盈亏情况。 本指标可回溯历史交易，可以一目了然的看到交易位置，交易类型及盈亏情况，还有统计信息。 showlabel用于是否显示统计信息，summary_from是订单统计的开始时间，该参数以订单开仓时间为准。 回溯历史可以帮助我们纠正曾经错误的交易习惯，对于学习手动交易的新手极为重要。 本指标适用于各个时间周期，通过交易标识和划线能非常明显地看出各个订单的具体交易情况，可作为信号卖家的辅助工具使用。
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
指标
PRO Renko Arrow Based System for trading renko charts.  准确的信号交易任何外汇工具. 另外，我将免费提供系统的附加模块! PRO Renko系统是RENKO图表上高度准确的交易系统。该系统是通用的。 该交易系统可应用于各种交易工具。 该系统有效地中和了所谓的市场噪音，打开了获得准确反转信号的通道。 该指标易于使用，只有一个参数负责产生信号。 您可以很容易地使算法适应您感兴趣的交易工具和renko酒吧的大小。 我很乐意通过提供任何咨询支持来帮助所有客户有效地使用该指标。 祝您交易成功！购买后，立即写信给我！ 我将与您分享我的建议和我的renko发电机。 另外，我将免费提供系统的附加模块!
该产品的买家也购买
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
Miraculous 指标 – 100% 不重绘的外汇和二元期权工具，基于江恩九方图 这个视频介绍的 Miraculous 指标 是一款专为外汇和二元期权交易者开发的高精度、强大交易工具。该指标的独特之处在于它建立在传奇的 江恩九方图 和 江恩振动法则 之上，使其成为现代交易中可用的最精确预测工具之一。 Miraculous 指标 完全不重绘 ，这意味着它的信号在 K 线收盘后不会改变或消失——你看到的就是你得到的。这为交易者提供了可靠且一致的基础，让他们能够自信地进出场交易。 主要特点： 基于江恩九方图和江恩理论构建 100% 不重绘的信号系统 适用于所有时间周期（M1、M5、H1、H4、日线、周线） 适用于外汇和二元期权交易 清晰的买卖信号，准确率高 可用于剥头皮、日内交易或波段交易 兼容大多数 MT4 平台 这款工具旨在帮助初学者和专业交易者做出更好、更明智的决策。无论您是交易货币、指数还是二元期权，Miraculous 指标都将为您在市场中提供所需的优势。
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
指标
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
指标
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
指标
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
指标
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Fxland Price Reversal Zones
Afshin Dehghanpour
指标
Fxland Price Reversal Zones (MT4) FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones and key market turning points with clarity and precision. The best reversal indicator and price return by choosing only one ceiling or floor in each time frame A masterpiece of combining mathematics and Gann, fractal matrix, Fibonacci, movement angle and time. Completely intelligent Key Features Detects potential pr
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
指标
VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
指标
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
指标
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
指标
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
指标
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
筛选:
无评论
回复评论