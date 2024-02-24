交易中的机器学习：理论、模型、实践和算法交易 - 页 1932

mytarmailS:

不需要包，哪里写的？

输入矩阵中的非限定性条目>>输入矩阵中的非限定性条目

可能有一个inf。

你把数据弄得一团糟，也许你应该试着研究出一个简单的语法，然后训练你的模型。

在训练模型之前，尝试将其应用到数据上

X <- as.matrix(X)
X[is.na(X)] <- 0
X[is.infinite(X)] <- 100

X是一个带有预测因子的矩阵

Maxim Dmitrievsky:

5公里景观，阿拉村

你的定制建筑有什么进展吗，城市？)

mytarmailS:

在训练模型之前，尝试将其应用于数据中

X是一个带有预测因子的矩阵

你自己的事情有什么进展吗，城市？)

没有，没有人帮助，只是唠叨而已

 
mytarmailS:

get.ind <- function(x,n=5){
我把数据附在后面，以帮助理解它，请。
附加的文件：
Save_OHLC.zip  5363 kb
 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

我做错了什么--我给了一个有收盘价 的栏目

我一定是搞砸了()我给出的命令中的类型。

 
Error in x2set(Xsub, n_neighbors, metric, nn_method = nn_sub, n_trees,  : 
  Non-finite entries in the input matrix

但也许我把它放在了错误的地方？

get.target <- function(x, change){
  zz <- TTR::ZigZag(x,change = change,percent = F)
  zz <- c(diff(zz),0) ; zz[zz>=0] <- 1 ; zz[zz<0] <- -1
  return(zz)
}

X <- as.matrix(X)
X[is.na(X)] <- 0
X[is.infinite(X)] <- 100

X <- get.ind(clos)
Y <- as.factor(get.target(clos,change = 0.001))


library(uwot)

0.001 是什么--是什么意思？

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

但也许我把它放在了错误的地方？

错误的地方 )))

你想在 "X "被创建之前对其进行操作

X <- get.ind(clos)
X <- as.matrix(X)
X[is.na(X)] <- 0

像这样做。


阿列克谢-维亚兹米 金。

0.001 是什么--是什么意思？

ZZ膝盖的大小，单位是点或什么，取决于数字的数量。


你不知道什么是什么，看。

get.target <- function(x, change){
  zz <- TTR::ZigZag(x,change = change,percent = F)
  zz <- c(diff(zz),0) ; zz[zz>=0] <- 1 ; zz[zz<0] <- -1
  return(zz)
}

我们看到它是一个TTR数据包。

把它写在控制台。

?TTR::ZigZag

获得帮助

igZag {TTR}     R Documentation
Zig Zag
Description
Zig Zag higlights trends by removing price changes smaller than change and interpolating lines between the extreme points.

Usage
ZigZag(HL, change = 10, percent = TRUE, retrace = FALSE,
  lastExtreme = TRUE)
Arguments
HL      
Object that is coercible to xts or matrix and contains either a High-Low price series, or a Close price series.

change  
Minimum price movement, either in dollars or percent (see percent).

percent 
Use percentage or dollar change?

retrace 
Is change a retracement of the previous move, or an absolute change from peak to trough?

lastExtreme     
If the extreme price is the same over multiple periods, should the extreme price be the first or last observation?

Details
The Zig Zag is non-predictive. The purpose of the Zig Zag is filter noise and make chart patterns clearer. It's more a visual tool than an indicator.

Value
A object of the same class as HL or a vector (if try.xts fails) containing the Zig Zag indicator.

Warning
The last value of the ZigZag indicator is unstable (i.e. unknown) until the turning point actually occurs. Therefore this indicator isn't well-suited for use for systematic trading strategies.

Note
If High-Low prices are given, the function calculates the max/min using the high/low prices. Otherwise the function calculates the max/min of the single series.

Author(s)
Joshua Ulrich

References
The following site(s) were used to code/document this indicator:
http://www.fmlabs.com/reference/default.htm?url=ZigZag.htm
https://www.linnsoft.com/techind/zig-zag-indicator-zig-zzo
https://www.linnsoft.com/techind/zig-zag-oscillator-indicator-zzo
http://www.metastock.com/Customer/Resources/TAAZ/#127
http://www.stockcharts.com/school/doku.php?id=chart_school:technical_indicators:zigzag
Examples

## Get Data and Indicator ##
data(ttrc)
zz <- ZigZag( ttrc[,c("High", "Low")], change=20 )
 
mytarmailS:

不在那里 ))

你想在 "X "被创建之前对其进行操作

像这样走


X的膝盖的大小，以点或其他方式，取决于数字的数量。


如果你不知道什么是什么，请看。

我们看到，这是一个TTR数据包。

把它写在控制台。

获得帮助。

是的，它走得更远一点，得到了这个结果

> X <- as.matrix(X)

> X[is.na(X)] <- 0

> X[is.infinite(X)] <- 100

> library(uwot)

> train.idx <- 100:8000

> test.idx <- 8001:10000

> UM <- umap(X = X[train.idx,],
+            y = Y[train.idx], 
+            approx_pow = TRUE, 
+            n_components = 3, 
+            ret_mode .... [TRUNCATED] 

> predict.train <- umap_transform(X = X[train.idx,], 
+                                 model = UM, n_threads = 4 L, 
+                                 .... [TRUNCATED] 
11:08:52 Read 7901 rows and found 31 numeric columns
11:08:52 Applying training data column filtering/scaling
11:08:52 Processing block 1 of 1
11:08:52 Writing NN index file to temp file C:\Users\S_V_A\AppData\Local\Temp\RtmpK0sSR3\file28f467fe2995
11:08:52 Searching Annoy index using 4 threads, search_k = 1500
11:08:52 Commencing smooth kNN distance calibration using 4 threads
11:08:52 Initializing by weighted average of neighbor coordinates using 4 threads
11:08:52 Commencing optimization for 167 epochs, with 118515 positive edges
0%   10   20   30   40   50   60   70   80   90   100%
[----|----|----|----|----|----|----|----|----|----|
**************************************************|
11:08:54 Finished

> predict.test <- umap_transform(X = X[test.idx,], 
+                                model = UM, n_threads = 4 L, 
+                                ver .... [TRUNCATED] 
11:08:54 Read 2000 rows and found 31 numeric columns
11:08:54 Applying training data column filtering/scaling
11:08:54 Processing block 1 of 1
11:08:54 Writing NN index file to temp file C:\Users\S_V_A\AppData\Local\Temp\RtmpK0sSR3\file28f45e3376d9
11:08:54 Searching Annoy index using 4 threads, search_k = 1500
11:08:55 Commencing smooth kNN distance calibration using 4 threads
11:08:55 Initializing by weighted average of neighbor coordinates using 4 threads
11:08:55 Commencing optimization for 167 epochs, with 30000 positive edges
0%   10   20   30   40   50   60   70   80   90   100%
[----|----|----|----|----|----|----|----|----|----|
**************************************************|
11:08:55 Finished

> library(car)
Загрузка требуемого пакета: carData

> scatter3d(x = predict.train[,1], 
+           y = predict.train[,2], 
+           z = predict.train[,3],
+           groups = Y[train.idx],
+        .... [TRUNCATED] 
Загрузка требуемого пакета: rgl
Загрузка требуемого пакета: mgcv

如果我的价格步数为1，我是否应该将0,001改为例如100？

改成了100。

11:15:15 Read 2000 rows and found 31 numeric columns
11:15:15 Applying training data column filtering/scaling
11:15:15 Processing block 1 of 1
11:15:15 Writing NN index file to temp file C:\Users\S_V_A\AppData\Local\Temp\RtmpK0sSR3\file28f417876e23
11:15:15 Searching Annoy index using 4 threads, search_k = 1500
11:15:15 Commencing smooth kNN distance calibration using 4 threads
11:15:15 Initializing by weighted average of neighbor coordinates using 4 threads
11:15:15 Commencing optimization for 167 epochs, with 30000 positive edges
0%   10   20   30   40   50   60   70   80   90   100%
[----|----|----|----|----|----|----|----|----|----|
**************************************************|
11:15:16 Finished

> library(car)

> scatter3d(x = predict.train[,1], 
+           y = predict.train[,2], 
+           z = predict.train[,3],
+           groups = Y[train.idx],
+        .... [TRUNCATED] 
>
 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

是的，它一直在继续，最后得出了这个结论

如果我的价格步数是1，我是否应该将0.001改为例如100？


改变 参数

last200clos <- tail(clos,200)
plot(last200clos,t="l")
zz <- TTR::ZigZag(HL = last200clos , percent = F,change = 50)
lines(zz,col=2,lwd=2)
 
mytarmailS:


玩弄改变 参数

从最后的结果中得到了这张照片--4个清晰的群组

早些时候，你谈到了一些数值来估计结果--你建议我们看什么数字？

