交易中的机器学习：理论、模型、实践和算法交易 - 页 1932 1...192519261927192819291930193119321933193419351936193719381939...3399 新评论 mytarmailS 2020.07.30 09:15 #19311 mytarmailS: 不需要包，哪里写的？输入矩阵中的非限定性条目>>输入矩阵中的非限定性条目可能有一个inf。你把数据弄得一团糟，也许你应该试着研究出一个简单的语法，然后训练你的模型。 在训练模型之前，尝试将其应用到数据上 X <- as.matrix(X) X[is.na(X)] <- 0 X[is.infinite(X)] <- 100 X是一个带有预测因子的矩阵 Maxim Dmitrievsky: 5公里景观，阿拉村 你的定制建筑有什么进展吗，城市？) [删除] 2020.07.30 09:30 #19312 mytarmailS: 在训练模型之前，尝试将其应用于数据中X是一个带有预测因子的矩阵你自己的事情有什么进展吗，城市？) 没有，没有人帮助，只是唠叨而已 mytarmailS 2020.07.30 09:31 #19313 Кто разбираться хоть как то в полиномиальной или гармонической аппроксимации отзовитесь ПОЖАЛУЙСТА !!! Aleksey Vyazmikin 2020.07.30 09:36 #19314 mytarmailS: 不需要包，哪里写的？输入矩阵中的非限定性条目>>输入矩阵中的非限定性条目可能有一个inf。你把数据搞乱了，也许你应该处理简单的语法，之后你才应该训练模型。我做错了什么--我给了有收盘价 的栏目way <- "F:\\FX\\Открытие Брокер_Demo\\Musor\\000\\Save_OHLC.csv" # ваш путь dt <- read.csv(file = way,header = T,sep = ";") # читаем файл clos <- dt$Close # цеНу закрытия в отдельную переменную get.ind <- function(x,n=5){ 我把数据附在后面，以帮助理解它，请。 Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Ценовые константы www.mql5.com Технические индикаторы требуют для своих расчетов указания значений цен и/или значений объемов, на которых они будут считаться. Существуют 7 предопределенных идентификаторов перечисления ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE, для указания нужной ценовой базы расчетов. Если технический индикатор для своих расчетов использует ценовые данные, тип которых задается... 附加的文件： Save_OHLC.zip 5363 kb mytarmailS 2020.07.30 09:42 #19315 Aleksey Vyazmikin: 我做错了什么--我给了一个有收盘价 的栏目 我一定是搞砸了()我给出的命令中的类型。 Aleksey Vyazmikin 2020.07.30 09:48 #19316 mytarmailS: 我一定是做错了什么(( 键入我给你的命令。 Error in x2set(Xsub, n_neighbors, metric, nn_method = nn_sub, n_trees, : Non-finite entries in the input matrix 但也许我把它放在了错误的地方？ get.target <- function(x, change){ zz <- TTR::ZigZag(x,change = change,percent = F) zz <- c(diff(zz),0) ; zz[zz>=0] <- 1 ; zz[zz<0] <- -1 return(zz) } X <- as.matrix(X) X[is.na(X)] <- 0 X[is.infinite(X)] <- 100 X <- get.ind(clos) Y <- as.factor(get.target(clos,change = 0.001)) library(uwot) 0.001 是什么--是什么意思？ mytarmailS 2020.07.30 09:57 #19317 Aleksey Vyazmikin: 但也许我把它放在了错误的地方？ 错误的地方 ))) 你想在 "X "被创建之前对其进行操作 X <- get.ind(clos) X <- as.matrix(X) X[is.na(X)] <- 0 像这样做。 阿列克谢-维亚兹米 金。 0.001 是什么--是什么意思？ ZZ膝盖的大小，单位是点或什么，取决于数字的数量。 你不知道什么是什么，看。 get.target <- function(x, change){ zz <- TTR::ZigZag(x,change = change,percent = F) zz <- c(diff(zz),0) ; zz[zz>=0] <- 1 ; zz[zz<0] <- -1 return(zz) } 我们看到它是一个TTR数据包。 把它写在控制台。 ?TTR::ZigZag 获得帮助 igZag {TTR} R Documentation Zig Zag Description Zig Zag higlights trends by removing price changes smaller than change and interpolating lines between the extreme points. Usage ZigZag(HL, change = 10, percent = TRUE, retrace = FALSE, lastExtreme = TRUE) Arguments HL Object that is coercible to xts or matrix and contains either a High-Low price series, or a Close price series. change Minimum price movement, either in dollars or percent (see percent). percent Use percentage or dollar change? retrace Is change a retracement of the previous move, or an absolute change from peak to trough? lastExtreme If the extreme price is the same over multiple periods, should the extreme price be the first or last observation? Details The Zig Zag is non-predictive. The purpose of the Zig Zag is filter noise and make chart patterns clearer. It's more a visual tool than an indicator. Value A object of the same class as HL or a vector (if try.xts fails) containing the Zig Zag indicator. Warning The last value of the ZigZag indicator is unstable (i.e. unknown) until the turning point actually occurs. Therefore this indicator isn't well-suited for use for systematic trading strategies. Note If High-Low prices are given, the function calculates the max/min using the high/low prices. Otherwise the function calculates the max/min of the single series. Author(s) Joshua Ulrich References The following site(s) were used to code/document this indicator: http://www.fmlabs.com/reference/default.htm?url=ZigZag.htm https://www.linnsoft.com/techind/zig-zag-indicator-zig-zzo https://www.linnsoft.com/techind/zig-zag-oscillator-indicator-zzo http://www.metastock.com/Customer/Resources/TAAZ/#127 http://www.stockcharts.com/school/doku.php?id=chart_school:technical_indicators:zigzag Examples ## Get Data and Indicator ## data(ttrc) zz <- ZigZag( ttrc[,c("High", "Low")], change=20 ) Aleksey Vyazmikin 2020.07.30 10:12 #19318 mytarmailS: 不在那里 ))你想在 "X "被创建之前对其进行操作像这样走X的膝盖的大小，以点或其他方式，取决于数字的数量。如果你不知道什么是什么，请看。我们看到，这是一个TTR数据包。把它写在控制台。获得帮助。 是的，它走得更远一点，得到了这个结果 > X <- as.matrix(X) > X[is.na(X)] <- 0 > X[is.infinite(X)] <- 100 > library(uwot) > train.idx <- 100:8000 > test.idx <- 8001:10000 > UM <- umap(X = X[train.idx,], + y = Y[train.idx], + approx_pow = TRUE, + n_components = 3, + ret_mode .... [TRUNCATED] > predict.train <- umap_transform(X = X[train.idx,], + model = UM, n_threads = 4 L, + .... [TRUNCATED] 11:08:52 Read 7901 rows and found 31 numeric columns 11:08:52 Applying training data column filtering/scaling 11:08:52 Processing block 1 of 1 11:08:52 Writing NN index file to temp file C:\Users\S_V_A\AppData\Local\Temp\RtmpK0sSR3\file28f467fe2995 11:08:52 Searching Annoy index using 4 threads, search_k = 1500 11:08:52 Commencing smooth kNN distance calibration using 4 threads 11:08:52 Initializing by weighted average of neighbor coordinates using 4 threads 11:08:52 Commencing optimization for 167 epochs, with 118515 positive edges 0% 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100% [----|----|----|----|----|----|----|----|----|----| **************************************************| 11:08:54 Finished > predict.test <- umap_transform(X = X[test.idx,], + model = UM, n_threads = 4 L, + ver .... [TRUNCATED] 11:08:54 Read 2000 rows and found 31 numeric columns 11:08:54 Applying training data column filtering/scaling 11:08:54 Processing block 1 of 1 11:08:54 Writing NN index file to temp file C:\Users\S_V_A\AppData\Local\Temp\RtmpK0sSR3\file28f45e3376d9 11:08:54 Searching Annoy index using 4 threads, search_k = 1500 11:08:55 Commencing smooth kNN distance calibration using 4 threads 11:08:55 Initializing by weighted average of neighbor coordinates using 4 threads 11:08:55 Commencing optimization for 167 epochs, with 30000 positive edges 0% 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100% [----|----|----|----|----|----|----|----|----|----| **************************************************| 11:08:55 Finished > library(car) Загрузка требуемого пакета: carData > scatter3d(x = predict.train[,1], + y = predict.train[,2], + z = predict.train[,3], + groups = Y[train.idx], + .... [TRUNCATED] Загрузка требуемого пакета: rgl Загрузка требуемого пакета: mgcv 如果我的价格步数为1，我是否应该将0,001改为例如100？ 改成了100。 11:15:15 Read 2000 rows and found 31 numeric columns 11:15:15 Applying training data column filtering/scaling 11:15:15 Processing block 1 of 1 11:15:15 Writing NN index file to temp file C:\Users\S_V_A\AppData\Local\Temp\RtmpK0sSR3\file28f417876e23 11:15:15 Searching Annoy index using 4 threads, search_k = 1500 11:15:15 Commencing smooth kNN distance calibration using 4 threads 11:15:15 Initializing by weighted average of neighbor coordinates using 4 threads 11:15:15 Commencing optimization for 167 epochs, with 30000 positive edges 0% 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100% [----|----|----|----|----|----|----|----|----|----| **************************************************| 11:15:16 Finished > library(car) > scatter3d(x = predict.train[,1], + y = predict.train[,2], + z = predict.train[,3], + groups = Y[train.idx], + .... 玩改变 参数

last200clos <- tail(clos,200)
plot(last200clos,t="l")
zz <- TTR::ZigZag(HL = last200clos , percent = F,change = 50)
lines(zz,col=2,lwd=2)
