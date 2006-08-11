请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Telegram上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
Support and Resistance - MetaTrader 4脚本
- 显示:
- 4170
- 等级:
-
- 已发布:
- 已更新:
- 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务
Support and Resistance Indicator.
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9373
CoeffofLine
CoeffofLine Indicator.RobotPowerM5 meta4V12
RobotPowerM5_meta4V12 Expert Advisors.
Zerolagstochs
Zerolagstochs Indicator.Drive
Drive is a comparision between total up & down movement of each bar. Identifies Trend.