代码库部分
请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Telegram上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
到包裹
指标

Support and Resistance - MetaTrader 4脚本

Collector | Chinese English Русский Español Deutsch Português
显示:
4170
等级:
(23)
已发布:
已更新:
下载ZIP 在MetaEditor如何使用下载的代码
MQL5自由职业者 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务

Support and Resistance Indicator.




由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9373

CoeffofLine CoeffofLine

CoeffofLine Indicator.

RobotPowerM5 meta4V12 RobotPowerM5 meta4V12

RobotPowerM5_meta4V12 Expert Advisors.

Zerolagstochs Zerolagstochs

Zerolagstochs Indicator.

Drive Drive

Drive is a comparision between total up & down movement of each bar. Identifies Trend.