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需求起因：
我想了解当前时间进度，不论是M1还是其他时间区间，当前的蜡烛条还剩多长时间（用百分比表示，当然更合适的还是用时间长度标识），当前时间进度：比如M1是M5区间的第几个M1。很明显，1个M5由5个M1蜡烛条组成，1个M15由3个M5组成，这是相对上一级的时间区间构成。如果统一放到H1的时间区间内，则一个H1由60个M1、2个M30、4个M15、12个M5、60个M1组成。于是就有了这个鹰眼指标。
本指标主要用途还是在于不同层级的蜡烛条长度对比，这样能明显的知道进度的上下区间。
下面简单描述实现：
1. 指标涉及5个时间跨度，需要5个缓冲区间
//--- plot lblM1 #property indicator_label1 "M1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrGray #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot lblM5 #property indicator_label2 "M5" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_width2 1 //--- plot lblM15 #property indicator_label3 "M15" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrGold #property indicator_style3 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_width3 1 //--- plot lblM30 #property indicator_label4 "M30" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrDarkViolet #property indicator_style4 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_width4 1 //--- plot lblH1 #property indicator_label5 "H1" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color5 clrDarkBlue #property indicator_style5 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_width5 1
2. 需要展示当前时间在H1区间内的进度
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 创建混合的蜡烛条按钮 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void BuildCandleMix() { long offsetY = 20; long offsetX = IndicatorBtnWidth; long progDiff= 5; long shadowHeight=ButtonStdHeight/2; ButtonCreate(objPrefix+"btnH1Prog",clrWhite,0,offsetY,"1/4",IndicatorBtnWidth-progDiff,ButtonStdHeight,"Progress H4"); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+"btnH1Up",clrRed,offsetX,offsetY+shadowHeight/2,"",40,shadowHeight,"H1 Up Shadow"); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+"btnH1",clrRed,40,offsetY,"H1",80,ButtonStdHeight,"Price Range of H1"); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+"btnH1Down",clrRed,120,offsetY+shadowHeight/2,"",40,shadowHeight,"H1 Down Shadow"); offsetY+=ButtonStdHeight+1; ButtonCreate(objPrefix+"btnM30Prog",clrWhite,0,offsetY,"1/2",IndicatorBtnWidth-progDiff,ButtonStdHeight,"Progress M30"); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+"btnM30Up",clrRed,offsetX,offsetY+shadowHeight/2,"",40,shadowHeight,"M30 Up Shadow"); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+"btnM30",clrRed,40,offsetY,"M30",80,ButtonStdHeight,"Price Range of M30"); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+"btnM30Down",clrRed,120,offsetY+shadowHeight/2,"",40,shadowHeight,"M30 Down Shadow"); offsetY+=ButtonStdHeight+1; ButtonCreate(objPrefix+"btnM15Prog",clrWhite,0,offsetY,"1/4",IndicatorBtnWidth-progDiff,ButtonStdHeight,"Progress M15"); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+"btnM15Up",clrRed,offsetX,offsetY+shadowHeight/2,"",40,shadowHeight,"M15 Up Shadow"); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+"btnM15",clrRed,40,offsetY,"M15",80,ButtonStdHeight,"Price Range of M15"); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+"btnM15Down",clrRed,120,offsetY+shadowHeight/2,"",40,shadowHeight,"M15 Down Shadow"); offsetY+=ButtonStdHeight+1; ButtonCreate(objPrefix+"btnM5Prog",clrWhite,0,offsetY,"1/12",IndicatorBtnWidth-progDiff,ButtonStdHeight,"Progress M5"); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+"btnM5Up",clrRed,offsetX,offsetY+shadowHeight/2,"",40,shadowHeight,"M5 Up Shadow"); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+"btnM5",clrRed,40,offsetY,"M5",80,ButtonStdHeight,"Price Range of M5"); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+"btnM5Down",clrRed,120,offsetY+shadowHeight/2,"",40,shadowHeight,"M5 Down Shadow"); offsetY+=ButtonStdHeight+1; ButtonCreate(objPrefix+"btnM1Prog",clrWhite,0,offsetY,"1/60",IndicatorBtnWidth-progDiff,ButtonStdHeight,"Progress M1"); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+"btnM1Up",clrRed,offsetX,offsetY+shadowHeight/2,"",40,shadowHeight,"M1 Up Shadow"); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+"btnM1",clrRed,40,offsetY,"M1",80,ButtonStdHeight,"Price Range of M1"); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+"btnM1Down",clrRed,120,offsetY+shadowHeight/2,"",40,shadowHeight,"M1 Down Shadow"); }
每个时间区间创建的按钮依次为：进度按钮、上影线按钮、蜡烛条主体按钮、下影线按钮。且每隔1秒就刷新依次展示，如下在Timer事件里注明：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|更新每个区间的按钮展示 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void UpdatePeriodButtons(datetime crtTime,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,string btnBaseId) { int bShift,offsetPoints,upOffsetPoints,downOffsetPoints,rangPoints; double OpenPrice,ClosePrice,HightPrice,LowPrice; bShift=iBarShift(Symbol(),period,crtTime); OpenPrice=iOpen(Symbol(),period,bShift); ClosePrice = iClose(Symbol(), period, bShift); HightPrice = iHigh(Symbol(), period, bShift); LowPrice=iLow(Symbol(),period,bShift); offsetPoints=OffsetPoints(OpenPrice,ClosePrice); rangPoints=OffsetPoints(LowPrice,HightPrice); if(period==PERIOD_H1) { currentMinPrice = LowPrice; currentMaxPrice = HightPrice; if(rangPoints==0) currentZoomPercent=1; else currentZoomPercent=(double)CandleRangeMaxWidth/(double)rangPoints; } long mWidth=(long)(MathAbs(offsetPoints)*currentZoomPercent); upOffsetPoints=OffsetPoints(MathMax(OpenPrice,ClosePrice),HightPrice); long upWidth=(long)(MathAbs(upOffsetPoints)*currentZoomPercent); downOffsetPoints=OffsetPoints(MathMin(OpenPrice,ClosePrice),LowPrice); long downWidth=(long)(MathAbs(downOffsetPoints)*currentZoomPercent); int spaceOffSet = OffsetPoints(HightPrice, currentMaxPrice); long spaceWidth = (long)(MathAbs(spaceOffSet)*currentZoomPercent); double iBandsVal[3]; getIBandsOfPeriod(iBandsVal,period,0); int midOffsetPoints=OffsetPoints(lastBid,iBandsVal[1]); string toolTips=""; int trendBgColor=-1; if(MathAbs(midOffsetPoints)<iBansMiddlePoints) { toolTips=StringConcatenate("MID Oscillatory (",midOffsetPoints,")"); SetObjectWidth(btnBaseId+"Prog",iBansMiddlePoints); } else { int diffPoints=0; if(midOffsetPoints<0) { diffPoints=OffsetPoints(lastBid,iBandsVal[2]); toolTips=StringConcatenate("MID↑:",midOffsetPoints," Up Distance:",diffPoints); trendBgColor=iBansUpperMiddleColor; } if(midOffsetPoints>0) { diffPoints=OffsetPoints(iBandsVal[0],lastBid); toolTips=StringConcatenate("MID↓:",midOffsetPoints," Lower Distance:",diffPoints); trendBgColor=iBansLowerMiddleColor; } if(diffPoints>0) { double maxWidth=MathMax((double)diffPoints,(double)IndicatorBtnWidth); double myZoom=(double)diffPoints/(double)maxWidth; long targetWidth=(long)(myZoom*IndicatorBtnWidth); if(targetWidth<5) targetWidth=5; SetObjectWidth(btnBaseId+"Prog",targetWidth); } if(diffPoints<0) { trendBgColor=iBansOutOfColor; toolTips+=" (Out of iBands Range)"; } } if(period==PERIOD_H1) { bShift=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_H4,crtTime); datetime beginTime=iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_H4,bShift); SetObjectText(btnBaseId+"Prog",StringConcatenate("H1: ",(TimeHour(crtTime)-TimeHour(beginTime))+1,"/4"),toolTips,trendBgColor); } else if(period==PERIOD_M1) { SetObjectText(btnBaseId+"Prog",StringConcatenate("M1: ",TimeMinute(crtTime)+1,"/60"),toolTips,trendBgColor); } else if(period==PERIOD_M5) { SetObjectText(btnBaseId+"Prog",StringConcatenate("M5: ",(TimeMinute(crtTime)+1)/5+1,"/12"),toolTips,trendBgColor); } else if(period==PERIOD_M15) { SetObjectText(btnBaseId+"Prog",StringConcatenate("M15: ",(TimeMinute(crtTime)+1)/15+1,"/4"),toolTips,trendBgColor); } else if(period==PERIOD_M30) { SetObjectText(btnBaseId+"Prog",StringConcatenate("M30: ",(TimeMinute(crtTime)+1)/30+1,"/2"),toolTips,trendBgColor); } SetObjectWidth(btnBaseId+"Up",upWidth,"",StringConcatenate("Distance:",spaceOffSet," Offset:",upOffsetPoints,"pips")); string bodyStr=IntegerToString(offsetPoints); if(mWidth>50) bodyStr=PeriodStr(period)+": "+bodyStr; SetObjectWidth(btnBaseId,mWidth,bodyStr,StringConcatenate("Step Increasement ",inNextStepStr(Symbol(),period))); ObjectSetInteger(0,btnBaseId+"Up",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,spaceWidth+IndicatorBtnWidth); long xOffset=GetObjectOffsetX(btnBaseId+"Up")+upWidth; ObjectSetInteger(0,btnBaseId,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,xOffset); SetObjectWidth(btnBaseId+"Down",downWidth,"",StringConcatenate("Offset:",downOffsetPoints,"pips")); ObjectSetInteger(0,btnBaseId+"Down",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,xOffset+mWidth); ObjectSetInteger(0,btnBaseId,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,(offsetPoints<0) ? ButtonShadowBackColor:ButtonDefaultBackColor); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
注意：每个区间的蜡烛条对比（需要等比缩放）
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- datetime timeNow=TimeCurrent(); UpdatePeriodButtons(timeNow,PERIOD_H1,objPrefix+"btnH1"); UpdatePeriodButtons(timeNow,PERIOD_M30,objPrefix+"btnM30"); UpdatePeriodButtons(timeNow,PERIOD_M15,objPrefix+"btnM15"); UpdatePeriodButtons(timeNow,PERIOD_M5,objPrefix+"btnM5"); UpdatePeriodButtons(timeNow,PERIOD_M1,objPrefix+"btnM1"); }
其他补充，因只有时间进度信息可供参考的不多，于是我整合了Stoch指标和布林带指标并用不同的颜色予以区分，这样就能在一张图表中提供更多的信息参考。
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