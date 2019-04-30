需求起因：

我想了解当前时间进度，不论是M1还是其他时间区间，当前的蜡烛条还剩多长时间（用百分比表示，当然更合适的还是用时间长度标识），当前时间进度：比如M1是M5区间的第几个M1。很明显，1个M5由5个M1蜡烛条组成，1个M15由3个M5组成，这是相对上一级的时间区间构成。如果统一放到H1的时间区间内，则一个H1由60个M1、2个M30、4个M15、12个M5、60个M1组成。于是就有了这个鹰眼指标。

本指标主要用途还是在于不同层级的蜡烛条长度对比，这样能明显的知道进度的上下区间。





下面简单描述实现：

1. 指标涉及5个时间跨度，需要5个缓冲区间

#property indicator_label1 "M1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrGray #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "M5" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "M15" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrGold #property indicator_style3 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 "M30" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrDarkViolet #property indicator_style4 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_label5 "H1" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color5 clrDarkBlue #property indicator_style5 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_width5 1

2. 需要展示当前时间在H1区间内的进度

void BuildCandleMix() { long offsetY = 20 ; long offsetX = IndicatorBtnWidth; long progDiff= 5 ; long shadowHeight=ButtonStdHeight/ 2 ; ButtonCreate(objPrefix+ "btnH1Prog" , clrWhite , 0 ,offsetY, "1/4" ,IndicatorBtnWidth-progDiff,ButtonStdHeight, "Progress H4" ); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+ "btnH1Up" , clrRed ,offsetX,offsetY+shadowHeight/ 2 , "" , 40 ,shadowHeight, "H1 Up Shadow" ); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+ "btnH1" , clrRed , 40 ,offsetY, "H1" , 80 ,ButtonStdHeight, "Price Range of H1" ); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+ "btnH1Down" , clrRed , 120 ,offsetY+shadowHeight/ 2 , "" , 40 ,shadowHeight, "H1 Down Shadow" ); offsetY+=ButtonStdHeight+ 1 ; ButtonCreate(objPrefix+ "btnM30Prog" , clrWhite , 0 ,offsetY, "1/2" ,IndicatorBtnWidth-progDiff,ButtonStdHeight, "Progress M30" ); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+ "btnM30Up" , clrRed ,offsetX,offsetY+shadowHeight/ 2 , "" , 40 ,shadowHeight, "M30 Up Shadow" ); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+ "btnM30" , clrRed , 40 ,offsetY, "M30" , 80 ,ButtonStdHeight, "Price Range of M30" ); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+ "btnM30Down" , clrRed , 120 ,offsetY+shadowHeight/ 2 , "" , 40 ,shadowHeight, "M30 Down Shadow" ); offsetY+=ButtonStdHeight+ 1 ; ButtonCreate(objPrefix+ "btnM15Prog" , clrWhite , 0 ,offsetY, "1/4" ,IndicatorBtnWidth-progDiff,ButtonStdHeight, "Progress M15" ); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+ "btnM15Up" , clrRed ,offsetX,offsetY+shadowHeight/ 2 , "" , 40 ,shadowHeight, "M15 Up Shadow" ); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+ "btnM15" , clrRed , 40 ,offsetY, "M15" , 80 ,ButtonStdHeight, "Price Range of M15" ); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+ "btnM15Down" , clrRed , 120 ,offsetY+shadowHeight/ 2 , "" , 40 ,shadowHeight, "M15 Down Shadow" ); offsetY+=ButtonStdHeight+ 1 ; ButtonCreate(objPrefix+ "btnM5Prog" , clrWhite , 0 ,offsetY, "1/12" ,IndicatorBtnWidth-progDiff,ButtonStdHeight, "Progress M5" ); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+ "btnM5Up" , clrRed ,offsetX,offsetY+shadowHeight/ 2 , "" , 40 ,shadowHeight, "M5 Up Shadow" ); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+ "btnM5" , clrRed , 40 ,offsetY, "M5" , 80 ,ButtonStdHeight, "Price Range of M5" ); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+ "btnM5Down" , clrRed , 120 ,offsetY+shadowHeight/ 2 , "" , 40 ,shadowHeight, "M5 Down Shadow" ); offsetY+=ButtonStdHeight+ 1 ; ButtonCreate(objPrefix+ "btnM1Prog" , clrWhite , 0 ,offsetY, "1/60" ,IndicatorBtnWidth-progDiff,ButtonStdHeight, "Progress M1" ); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+ "btnM1Up" , clrRed ,offsetX,offsetY+shadowHeight/ 2 , "" , 40 ,shadowHeight, "M1 Up Shadow" ); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+ "btnM1" , clrRed , 40 ,offsetY, "M1" , 80 ,ButtonStdHeight, "Price Range of M1" ); ButtonCreate(objPrefix+ "btnM1Down" , clrRed , 120 ,offsetY+shadowHeight/ 2 , "" , 40 ,shadowHeight, "M1 Down Shadow" ); }

每个时间区间创建的按钮依次为：进度按钮、上影线按钮、蜡烛条主体按钮、下影线按钮。且每隔1秒就刷新依次展示，如下在Timer事件里注明：

void UpdatePeriodButtons( datetime crtTime, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, string btnBaseId) { int bShift,offsetPoints,upOffsetPoints,downOffsetPoints,rangPoints; double OpenPrice,ClosePrice,HightPrice,LowPrice; bShift= iBarShift ( Symbol (),period,crtTime); OpenPrice= iOpen ( Symbol (),period,bShift); ClosePrice = iClose ( Symbol (), period, bShift); HightPrice = iHigh ( Symbol (), period, bShift); LowPrice= iLow ( Symbol (),period,bShift); offsetPoints=OffsetPoints(OpenPrice,ClosePrice); rangPoints=OffsetPoints(LowPrice,HightPrice); if (period== PERIOD_H1 ) { currentMinPrice = LowPrice; currentMaxPrice = HightPrice; if (rangPoints== 0 ) currentZoomPercent= 1 ; else currentZoomPercent=( double )CandleRangeMaxWidth/( double )rangPoints; } long mWidth=( long )( MathAbs (offsetPoints)*currentZoomPercent); upOffsetPoints=OffsetPoints( MathMax (OpenPrice,ClosePrice),HightPrice); long upWidth=( long )( MathAbs (upOffsetPoints)*currentZoomPercent); downOffsetPoints=OffsetPoints( MathMin (OpenPrice,ClosePrice),LowPrice); long downWidth=( long )( MathAbs (downOffsetPoints)*currentZoomPercent); int spaceOffSet = OffsetPoints(HightPrice, currentMaxPrice); long spaceWidth = ( long )( MathAbs (spaceOffSet)*currentZoomPercent); double iBandsVal[ 3 ]; getIBandsOfPeriod(iBandsVal,period, 0 ); int midOffsetPoints=OffsetPoints(lastBid,iBandsVal[ 1 ]); string toolTips= "" ; int trendBgColor=- 1 ; if ( MathAbs (midOffsetPoints)<iBansMiddlePoints) { toolTips= StringConcatenate ( "MID Oscillatory (" ,midOffsetPoints, ")" ); SetObjectWidth(btnBaseId+ "Prog" ,iBansMiddlePoints); } else { int diffPoints= 0 ; if (midOffsetPoints< 0 ) { diffPoints=OffsetPoints(lastBid,iBandsVal[ 2 ]); toolTips= StringConcatenate ( "MID↑:" ,midOffsetPoints, " Up Distance:" ,diffPoints); trendBgColor=iBansUpperMiddleColor; } if (midOffsetPoints> 0 ) { diffPoints=OffsetPoints(iBandsVal[ 0 ],lastBid); toolTips= StringConcatenate ( "MID↓:" ,midOffsetPoints, " Lower Distance:" ,diffPoints); trendBgColor=iBansLowerMiddleColor; } if (diffPoints> 0 ) { double maxWidth= MathMax (( double )diffPoints,( double )IndicatorBtnWidth); double myZoom=( double )diffPoints/( double )maxWidth; long targetWidth=( long )(myZoom*IndicatorBtnWidth); if (targetWidth< 5 ) targetWidth= 5 ; SetObjectWidth(btnBaseId+ "Prog" ,targetWidth); } if (diffPoints< 0 ) { trendBgColor=iBansOutOfColor; toolTips+= " (Out of iBands Range)" ; } } if (period== PERIOD_H1 ) { bShift= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_H4 ,crtTime); datetime beginTime= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_H4 ,bShift); SetObjectText(btnBaseId+ "Prog" , StringConcatenate ( "H1: " ,(TimeHour(crtTime)-TimeHour(beginTime))+ 1 , "/4" ),toolTips,trendBgColor); } else if (period== PERIOD_M1 ) { SetObjectText(btnBaseId+ "Prog" , StringConcatenate ( "M1: " ,TimeMinute(crtTime)+ 1 , "/60" ),toolTips,trendBgColor); } else if (period== PERIOD_M5 ) { SetObjectText(btnBaseId+ "Prog" , StringConcatenate ( "M5: " ,(TimeMinute(crtTime)+ 1 )/ 5 + 1 , "/12" ),toolTips,trendBgColor); } else if (period== PERIOD_M15 ) { SetObjectText(btnBaseId+ "Prog" , StringConcatenate ( "M15: " ,(TimeMinute(crtTime)+ 1 )/ 15 + 1 , "/4" ),toolTips,trendBgColor); } else if (period== PERIOD_M30 ) { SetObjectText(btnBaseId+ "Prog" , StringConcatenate ( "M30: " ,(TimeMinute(crtTime)+ 1 )/ 30 + 1 , "/2" ),toolTips,trendBgColor); } SetObjectWidth(btnBaseId+ "Up" ,upWidth, "" , StringConcatenate ( "Distance:" ,spaceOffSet, " Offset:" ,upOffsetPoints, "pips" )); string bodyStr= IntegerToString (offsetPoints); if (mWidth> 50 ) bodyStr=PeriodStr(period)+ ": " +bodyStr; SetObjectWidth(btnBaseId,mWidth,bodyStr, StringConcatenate ( "Step Increasement " ,inNextStepStr( Symbol (),period))); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,btnBaseId+ "Up" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,spaceWidth+IndicatorBtnWidth); long xOffset=GetObjectOffsetX(btnBaseId+ "Up" )+upWidth; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,btnBaseId, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,xOffset); SetObjectWidth(btnBaseId+ "Down" ,downWidth, "" , StringConcatenate ( "Offset:" ,downOffsetPoints, "pips" )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,btnBaseId+ "Down" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,xOffset+mWidth); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,btnBaseId, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,(offsetPoints< 0 ) ? ButtonShadowBackColor:ButtonDefaultBackColor); }

注意：每个区间的蜡烛条对比（需要等比缩放）

void OnTimer () { datetime timeNow= TimeCurrent (); UpdatePeriodButtons(timeNow, PERIOD_H1 ,objPrefix+ "btnH1" ); UpdatePeriodButtons(timeNow, PERIOD_M30 ,objPrefix+ "btnM30" ); UpdatePeriodButtons(timeNow, PERIOD_M15 ,objPrefix+ "btnM15" ); UpdatePeriodButtons(timeNow, PERIOD_M5 ,objPrefix+ "btnM5" ); UpdatePeriodButtons(timeNow, PERIOD_M1 ,objPrefix+ "btnM1" ); }





其他补充，因只有时间进度信息可供参考的不多，于是我整合了Stoch指标和布林带指标并用不同的颜色予以区分，这样就能在一张图表中提供更多的信息参考。



