iStochKomposterAlert - MetaTrader 5脚本

Nikolay Kositsin
真实作者:

komposter

信号量箭头指标, 基于经典随机振荡器远离超买和超卖区域, 并带有警报、邮件和推送通知到移动设备功能。

指标代码进行了以下修改, 以便实现报警, 邮件消息和推送通知:

  1. 介绍新的输入参数
    input uint NumberofBar=1;//信号的柱线号码
input bool SoundON=true; //启用报警
input uint NumberofAlerts=2;//报警次数
input bool EMailON=false; //启用信号邮件
input bool PushON=false; //启用推送信号通知到移动设备
  2. 在指标代码结尾处添加三个新函数: BuySignal(), SellSignal() 和 GetStringTimeframe()
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 买入信号函数                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void BuySignal(string SignalSirname,      // 邮件和推送消息的指标名文本
               double &BuyArrow[],        // 买入信号的指标缓存
               const int Rates_total,     // 柱线的当前数量
               const int Prev_calculated, // 前一时刻的柱线数量
               const double &Close[],     // 收盘价
               const int &Spread[])       // 点差
  {
//---
   static uint counter=0;
   if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0;

   bool BuySignal=false;
   bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(BuyArrow);
   int index;
   if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
   else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
   if(NormalizeDouble(BuyArrow[index],_Digits) && BuyArrow[index]!=EMPTY_VALUE) BuySignal=true;
   if(BuySignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts)
     {
      counter++;
      MqlDateTime tm;
      TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm);
      string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min);
      SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close);
      if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
      else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
      double Ask=Close[index];
      double Bid=Close[index];
      SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread);
      if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
      else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
      Bid+=Spread[index];
      string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits);
      string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits);
      string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod());
      if(SoundON) Alert("买入信号 \n 买入价=",Ask,"\n 出售价=",Bid,"\n 当前时间=",text,"\n 品种=",Symbol()," 周期=",sPeriod);
      if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": 买入信号报警","买入信号位于买入价="+sAsk+", 出售价="+sBid+", 日期="+text+" 品种="+Symbol()+" 周期="+sPeriod);
      if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": 买入信号位于买入价="+sAsk+", 出售价="+sBid+", 日期="+text+" 品种="+Symbol()+" 周期="+sPeriod);
     }

//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 卖出信号函数                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SellSignal(string SignalSirname,      // 邮件和推送消息的指标名文本
                double &SellArrow[],       // 卖出信号的指标缓存
                const int Rates_total,     // 柱线的当前数量
                const int Prev_calculated, // 前一时刻的柱线数量
                const double &Close[],     // 收盘价
                const int &Spread[])       // 点差
  {
//---
   static uint counter=0;
   if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0;

   bool SellSignal=false;
   bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(SellArrow);
   int index;
   if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
   else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
   if(NormalizeDouble(SellArrow[index],_Digits) && SellArrow[index]!=EMPTY_VALUE) SellSignal=true;
   if(SellSignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts)
     {
      counter++;
      MqlDateTime tm;
      TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm);
      string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min);
      SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close);
      if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
      else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
      double Ask=Close[index];
      double Bid=Close[index];
      SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread);
      if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
      else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
      Bid+=Spread[index];
      string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits);
      string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits);
      string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod());
      if(SoundON) Alert("卖出信号 \n 买入价=",Ask,"\n 出售价=",Bid,"\n 当前时间=",text,"\n 品种=",Symbol()," 周期=",sPeriod);
      if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": 卖出信号报警","卖出信号位于买入价="+sAsk+", 出售价="+sBid+", 日期="+text+" 品种="+Symbol()+" 周期="+sPeriod);
      if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": 卖出信号位于买入价="+sAsk+", 出售价="+sBid+", 日期="+text+" 品种="+Symbol()+" 周期="+sPeriod);
     }
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  获取时间帧的字符串                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetStringTimeframe(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
//----
   return(StringSubstr(EnumToString(timeframe),7,-1));
//----
  }
  3. 在 OnCalculate() 模块的指标计算循环之后添加一对调用 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数。 
    BuySignal("iWPRSign",BuyBuffer,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);
    SellSignal("iWPRSign",SellBuffer,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);

此处 BuyBuffer 和 SellBuffer 是指标保存买入/卖出信号的缓存名称。指标缓存区的空值必须设为零值或 EMPTY_VALUE。

假定在指标的 OnCalculate() 模块里仅调用一次 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数。

图例.1. 图表上的 iStochKomposterAlert 指标

图例.1. 图表上的 iStochKomposterAlert 指标

图例.2. 指标 iStochKomposterAlert。生成报警。

图例.2. 指标 iStochKomposterAlert。生成报警。

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15850

