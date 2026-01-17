SinyallerBölümler
İşlemler:
92
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
68 (73.91%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
24 (26.09%)
En iyi işlem:
55.20 USD
En kötü işlem:
-4.62 USD
Brüt kâr:
217.84 USD (8 084 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-41.81 USD (3 152 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
13 (19.63 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
83.02 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.27
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
16
Ort. tutma süresi:
19 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
8.54
Alış işlemleri:
53 (57.61%)
Satış işlemleri:
39 (42.39%)
Kâr faktörü:
5.21
Beklenen getiri:
1.91 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.20 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.74 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-20.61 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-20.61 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
112.76%
Algo alım-satım:
10%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
6.15 USD
Maksimum:
20.61 USD (9.16%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "easyMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

easyMarkets-Live
0.37 × 38
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

EURUSD M5 Basket Scaling Signal (High Risk)

Instrument / Timeframe: EURUSD, M5
Approach: Basket-based trading that combines pyramiding (with trend) and averaging (against move). Trades are managed as a basket and closed using a basket-level target.

Take Profit (Basket):

  • Target is approximately +2% of balance per completed basket (profit is on the whole basket, not per individual order).

Frequency:

  • Approximately 3–5 baskets per week (3–5 initial entries that reach basket take profit).

  • Each basket may include multiple added entries.

Lot sizing (smooth scaling)

Lot size grows smoothly with balance using the rule:

  • Starting point: at $250 balance, base lot = 0.02

  • Scaling: 4× balance = 2× lots (smooth growth, not only step tiers)

  • Below $250: base lot = 0.01

  • Minimum lot: 0.01

Adding rules

Two add modes may be used:

  1. Base-lot adds (pyramiding + averaging)

  • Adds can be placed using the base lot.

  • Averaging spacing: averaging entries are not placed closer than 50 pips from the most recent averaging add (no stacking at the same price).

  1. Recovery ladder (capped)

  • Up to 4 doublings (5 entries total).

  • Example ladder starting from 0.01: 0.01 → 0.02 → 0.04 → 0.08 → 0.16

Weekend exposure

I generally avoid opening new baskets late Thursday/Friday to reduce the chance of weekend carry, but it can still happen depending on market conditions.

Risk disclosure

High risk. This strategy uses scaling and does not use a fixed stop loss. Large floating drawdowns are possible and there is a real risk of a margin call, especially on small accounts and high leverage.

Capital handling suggestion

If the balance reaches approximately 200% of the initial deposit, withdrawing the initial deposit is recommended so trading can continue using profits only. This does not eliminate risk.

1:1 copying guidance (optional)

Signals copy volume is proportional based on the subscriber’s deposit usage %.
To copy approximately 1:1, set deposit usage so the allocated amount is close to the signal balance:

Deposit usage % ≈ (Signal balance / Your balance) × 100
(Example: if signal balance is ~$241 and your balance is $1000, a starting point is ~24%.)


