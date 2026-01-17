SignalsSections
Dmytro Yurchenko

Kodeni

Dmytro Yurchenko
0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
easyMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
92
Profit Trades:
68 (73.91%)
Loss Trades:
24 (26.09%)
Best trade:
55.20 USD
Worst trade:
-4.62 USD
Gross Profit:
217.84 USD (8 084 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41.81 USD (3 152 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (19.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83.02 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.54
Long Trades:
53 (57.61%)
Short Trades:
39 (42.39%)
Profit Factor:
5.21
Expected Payoff:
1.91 USD
Average Profit:
3.20 USD
Average Loss:
-1.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-20.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.61 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
112.76%
Algo trading:
10%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.15 USD
Maximal:
20.61 USD (9.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 92
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 176
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 4.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +55.20 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "easyMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

easyMarkets-Live
0.37 × 38
EURUSD M5 Basket Scaling Signal (High Risk)

Instrument / Timeframe: EURUSD, M5
Approach: Basket-based trading that combines pyramiding (with trend) and averaging (against move). Trades are managed as a basket and closed using a basket-level target.

Take Profit (Basket):

  • Target is approximately +2% of balance per completed basket (profit is on the whole basket, not per individual order).

Frequency:

  • Approximately 3–5 baskets per week (3–5 initial entries that reach basket take profit).

  • Each basket may include multiple added entries.

Lot sizing (smooth scaling)

Lot size grows smoothly with balance using the rule:

  • Starting point: at $250 balance, base lot = 0.02

  • Scaling: 4× balance = 2× lots (smooth growth, not only step tiers)

  • Below $250: base lot = 0.01

  • Minimum lot: 0.01

Adding rules

Two add modes may be used:

  1. Base-lot adds (pyramiding + averaging)

  • Adds can be placed using the base lot.

  • Averaging spacing: averaging entries are not placed closer than 50 pips from the most recent averaging add (no stacking at the same price).

  1. Recovery ladder (capped)

  • Up to 4 doublings (5 entries total).

  • Example ladder starting from 0.01: 0.01 → 0.02 → 0.04 → 0.08 → 0.16

Weekend exposure

I generally avoid opening new baskets late Thursday/Friday to reduce the chance of weekend carry, but it can still happen depending on market conditions.

Risk disclosure

High risk. This strategy uses scaling and does not use a fixed stop loss. Large floating drawdowns are possible and there is a real risk of a margin call, especially on small accounts and high leverage.

Capital handling suggestion

If the balance reaches approximately 200% of the initial deposit, withdrawing the initial deposit is recommended so trading can continue using profits only. This does not eliminate risk.

1:1 copying guidance (optional)

Signals copy volume is proportional based on the subscriber’s deposit usage %.
To copy approximately 1:1, set deposit usage so the allocated amount is close to the signal balance:

Deposit usage % ≈ (Signal balance / Your balance) × 100
(Example: if signal balance is ~$241 and your balance is $1000, a starting point is ~24%.)


No reviews
2026.01.17 22:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
