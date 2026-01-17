SeñalesSecciones
Dmytro Yurchenko

Kodeni

Dmytro Yurchenko
0 comentarios
8 semanas
0 / 0 USD
0%
easyMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
El estilo de trading ha cambiado, las estadísticas se calcularán excluyendo parte de la historia ¿Cómo se calcula el Crecimiento en las Señales?
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
92
Transacciones Rentables:
68 (73.91%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
24 (26.09%)
Mejor transacción:
55.20 USD
Peor transacción:
-4.62 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
217.84 USD (8 084 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-41.81 USD (3 152 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
13 (19.63 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
83.02 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.27
Actividad comercial:
n/a
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
16
Tiempo medio de espera:
19 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
8.54
Transacciones Largas:
53 (57.61%)
Transacciones Cortas:
39 (42.39%)
Factor de Beneficio:
5.21
Beneficio Esperado:
1.91 USD
Beneficio medio:
3.20 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.74 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
7 (-20.61 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-20.61 USD (7)
Crecimiento al mes:
112.76%
Trading algorítmico:
10%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
6.15 USD
Máxima:
20.61 USD (9.16%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 92
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 176
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD 4.9K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "easyMarkets-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

easyMarkets-Live
0.37 × 38
EURUSD M5 Basket Scaling Signal (High Risk)

Instrument / Timeframe: EURUSD, M5
Approach: Basket-based trading that combines pyramiding (with trend) and averaging (against move). Trades are managed as a basket and closed using a basket-level target.

Take Profit (Basket):

  • Target is approximately +2% of balance per completed basket (profit is on the whole basket, not per individual order).

Frequency:

  • Approximately 3–5 baskets per week (3–5 initial entries that reach basket take profit).

  • Each basket may include multiple added entries.

Lot sizing (smooth scaling)

Lot size grows smoothly with balance using the rule:

  • Starting point: at $250 balance, base lot = 0.02

  • Scaling: 4× balance = 2× lots (smooth growth, not only step tiers)

  • Below $250: base lot = 0.01

  • Minimum lot: 0.01

Adding rules

Two add modes may be used:

  1. Base-lot adds (pyramiding + averaging)

  • Adds can be placed using the base lot.

  • Averaging spacing: averaging entries are not placed closer than 50 pips from the most recent averaging add (no stacking at the same price).

  1. Recovery ladder (capped)

  • Up to 4 doublings (5 entries total).

  • Example ladder starting from 0.01: 0.01 → 0.02 → 0.04 → 0.08 → 0.16

Weekend exposure

I generally avoid opening new baskets late Thursday/Friday to reduce the chance of weekend carry, but it can still happen depending on market conditions.

Risk disclosure

High risk. This strategy uses scaling and does not use a fixed stop loss. Large floating drawdowns are possible and there is a real risk of a margin call, especially on small accounts and high leverage.

Capital handling suggestion

If the balance reaches approximately 200% of the initial deposit, withdrawing the initial deposit is recommended so trading can continue using profits only. This does not eliminate risk.

1:1 copying guidance (optional)

Signals copy volume is proportional based on the subscriber’s deposit usage %.
To copy approximately 1:1, set deposit usage so the allocated amount is close to the signal balance:

Deposit usage % ≈ (Signal balance / Your balance) × 100
(Example: if signal balance is ~$241 and your balance is $1000, a starting point is ~24%.)


No hay comentarios
2026.01.17 22:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
