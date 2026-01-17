СигналыРазделы
Dmytro Yurchenko

Kodeni

Dmytro Yurchenko
0 отзывов
8 недель
0 / 0 USD
0%
easyMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
Стиль торговли изменился, часть истории исключена из расчета статистики. Как рассчитывается Прирост в сигналах?
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
92
Прибыльных трейдов:
68 (73.91%)
Убыточных трейдов:
24 (26.09%)
Лучший трейд:
55.20 USD
Худший трейд:
-4.62 USD
Общая прибыль:
217.84 USD (8 084 pips)
Общий убыток:
-41.81 USD (3 152 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
13 (19.63 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
83.02 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.27
Торговая активность:
n/a
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.00%
Последний трейд:
3 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
16
Ср. время удержания:
19 часов
Фактор восстановления:
8.54
Длинных трейдов:
53 (57.61%)
Коротких трейдов:
39 (42.39%)
Профит фактор:
5.21
Мат. ожидание:
1.91 USD
Средняя прибыль:
3.20 USD
Средний убыток:
-1.74 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
7 (-20.61 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-20.61 USD (7)
Прирост в месяц:
112.76%
Алготрейдинг:
10%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
6.15 USD
Максимальная:
20.61 USD (9.16%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
По эквити:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 92
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD 176
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD 4.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +55.20 USD
Худший трейд: -5 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 7
Макс. прибыль в серии: +19.63 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -20.61 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "easyMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

easyMarkets-Live
0.37 × 38
EURUSD M5 Basket Scaling Signal (High Risk)

Instrument / Timeframe: EURUSD, M5
Approach: Basket-based trading that combines pyramiding (with trend) and averaging (against move). Trades are managed as a basket and closed using a basket-level target.

Take Profit (Basket):

  • Target is approximately +2% of balance per completed basket (profit is on the whole basket, not per individual order).

Frequency:

  • Approximately 3–5 baskets per week (3–5 initial entries that reach basket take profit).

  • Each basket may include multiple added entries.

Lot sizing (smooth scaling)

Lot size grows smoothly with balance using the rule:

  • Starting point: at $250 balance, base lot = 0.02

  • Scaling: 4× balance = 2× lots (smooth growth, not only step tiers)

  • Below $250: base lot = 0.01

  • Minimum lot: 0.01

Adding rules

Two add modes may be used:

  1. Base-lot adds (pyramiding + averaging)

  • Adds can be placed using the base lot.

  • Averaging spacing: averaging entries are not placed closer than 50 pips from the most recent averaging add (no stacking at the same price).

  1. Recovery ladder (capped)

  • Up to 4 doublings (5 entries total).

  • Example ladder starting from 0.01: 0.01 → 0.02 → 0.04 → 0.08 → 0.16

Weekend exposure

I generally avoid opening new baskets late Thursday/Friday to reduce the chance of weekend carry, but it can still happen depending on market conditions.

Risk disclosure

High risk. This strategy uses scaling and does not use a fixed stop loss. Large floating drawdowns are possible and there is a real risk of a margin call, especially on small accounts and high leverage.

Capital handling suggestion

If the balance reaches approximately 200% of the initial deposit, withdrawing the initial deposit is recommended so trading can continue using profits only. This does not eliminate risk.

1:1 copying guidance (optional)

Signals copy volume is proportional based on the subscriber’s deposit usage %.
To copy approximately 1:1, set deposit usage so the allocated amount is close to the signal balance:

Deposit usage % ≈ (Signal balance / Your balance) × 100
(Example: if signal balance is ~$241 and your balance is $1000, a starting point is ~24%.)


2026.01.17 22:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
