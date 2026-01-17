SignaleKategorien
Kodeni

0 Bewertungen
8 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
0%
easyMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
Der Handelsstil hat sich verändert. Ein Teil der Historie wird nicht in die Statistik einbezogen. Wie wird der Zuwachs in Signalen gerechnet?
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
92
Gewinntrades:
68 (73.91%)
Verlusttrades:
24 (26.09%)
Bester Trade:
55.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-4.62 USD
Bruttoprofit:
217.84 USD (8 084 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-41.81 USD (3 152 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
13 (19.63 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
83.02 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
16
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
19 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
8.54
Long-Positionen:
53 (57.61%)
Short-Positionen:
39 (42.39%)
Profit-Faktor:
5.21
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.91 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.20 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.74 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-20.61 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-20.61 USD (7)
Wachstum pro Monat :
112.76%
Algo-Trading:
10%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
6.15 USD
Maximaler:
20.61 USD (9.16%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 92
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 176
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 4.9K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +55.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -5 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 7
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +19.63 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -20.61 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "easyMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

easyMarkets-Live
0.37 × 38
EURUSD M5 Basket Scaling Signal (High Risk)

Instrument / Timeframe: EURUSD, M5
Approach: Basket-based trading that combines pyramiding (with trend) and averaging (against move). Trades are managed as a basket and closed using a basket-level target.

Take Profit (Basket):

  • Target is approximately +2% of balance per completed basket (profit is on the whole basket, not per individual order).

Frequency:

  • Approximately 3–5 baskets per week (3–5 initial entries that reach basket take profit).

  • Each basket may include multiple added entries.

Lot sizing (smooth scaling)

Lot size grows smoothly with balance using the rule:

  • Starting point: at $250 balance, base lot = 0.02

  • Scaling: 4× balance = 2× lots (smooth growth, not only step tiers)

  • Below $250: base lot = 0.01

  • Minimum lot: 0.01

Adding rules

Two add modes may be used:

  1. Base-lot adds (pyramiding + averaging)

  • Adds can be placed using the base lot.

  • Averaging spacing: averaging entries are not placed closer than 50 pips from the most recent averaging add (no stacking at the same price).

  1. Recovery ladder (capped)

  • Up to 4 doublings (5 entries total).

  • Example ladder starting from 0.01: 0.01 → 0.02 → 0.04 → 0.08 → 0.16

Weekend exposure

I generally avoid opening new baskets late Thursday/Friday to reduce the chance of weekend carry, but it can still happen depending on market conditions.

Risk disclosure

High risk. This strategy uses scaling and does not use a fixed stop loss. Large floating drawdowns are possible and there is a real risk of a margin call, especially on small accounts and high leverage.

Capital handling suggestion

If the balance reaches approximately 200% of the initial deposit, withdrawing the initial deposit is recommended so trading can continue using profits only. This does not eliminate risk.

1:1 copying guidance (optional)

Signals copy volume is proportional based on the subscriber’s deposit usage %.
To copy approximately 1:1, set deposit usage so the allocated amount is close to the signal balance:

Deposit usage % ≈ (Signal balance / Your balance) × 100
(Example: if signal balance is ~$241 and your balance is $1000, a starting point is ~24%.)


2026.01.17 22:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
