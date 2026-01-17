SinaisSeções
Dmytro Yurchenko

Kodeni

Dmytro Yurchenko
0 comentários
8 semanas
0 / 0 USD
0%
easyMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
Como o crescimento na Signals é calculado?
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
92
Negociações com lucro:
68 (73.91%)
Negociações com perda:
24 (26.09%)
Melhor negociação:
55.20 USD
Pior negociação:
-4.62 USD
Lucro bruto:
217.84 USD (8 084 pips)
Perda bruta:
-41.81 USD (3 152 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
13 (19.63 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
83.02 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.27
Atividade de negociação:
n/a
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.00%
Último negócio:
3 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
16
Tempo médio de espera:
19 horas
Fator de recuperação:
8.54
Negociações longas:
53 (57.61%)
Negociações curtas:
39 (42.39%)
Fator de lucro:
5.21
Valor esperado:
1.91 USD
Lucro médio:
3.20 USD
Perda média:
-1.74 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-20.61 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-20.61 USD (7)
Crescimento mensal:
112.76%
Algotrading:
10%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
6.15 USD
Máximo:
20.61 USD (9.16%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 92
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD 176
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD 4.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +55.20 USD
Pior negociação: -5 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 7
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +19.63 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -20.61 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "easyMarkets-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

easyMarkets-Live
0.37 × 38
EURUSD M5 Basket Scaling Signal (High Risk)

Instrument / Timeframe: EURUSD, M5
Approach: Basket-based trading that combines pyramiding (with trend) and averaging (against move). Trades are managed as a basket and closed using a basket-level target.

Take Profit (Basket):

  • Target is approximately +2% of balance per completed basket (profit is on the whole basket, not per individual order).

Frequency:

  • Approximately 3–5 baskets per week (3–5 initial entries that reach basket take profit).

  • Each basket may include multiple added entries.

Lot sizing (smooth scaling)

Lot size grows smoothly with balance using the rule:

  • Starting point: at $250 balance, base lot = 0.02

  • Scaling: 4× balance = 2× lots (smooth growth, not only step tiers)

  • Below $250: base lot = 0.01

  • Minimum lot: 0.01

Adding rules

Two add modes may be used:

  1. Base-lot adds (pyramiding + averaging)

  • Adds can be placed using the base lot.

  • Averaging spacing: averaging entries are not placed closer than 50 pips from the most recent averaging add (no stacking at the same price).

  1. Recovery ladder (capped)

  • Up to 4 doublings (5 entries total).

  • Example ladder starting from 0.01: 0.01 → 0.02 → 0.04 → 0.08 → 0.16

Weekend exposure

I generally avoid opening new baskets late Thursday/Friday to reduce the chance of weekend carry, but it can still happen depending on market conditions.

Risk disclosure

High risk. This strategy uses scaling and does not use a fixed stop loss. Large floating drawdowns are possible and there is a real risk of a margin call, especially on small accounts and high leverage.

Capital handling suggestion

If the balance reaches approximately 200% of the initial deposit, withdrawing the initial deposit is recommended so trading can continue using profits only. This does not eliminate risk.

1:1 copying guidance (optional)

Signals copy volume is proportional based on the subscriber’s deposit usage %.
To copy approximately 1:1, set deposit usage so the allocated amount is close to the signal balance:

Deposit usage % ≈ (Signal balance / Your balance) × 100
(Example: if signal balance is ~$241 and your balance is $1000, a starting point is ~24%.)


Sem comentários
2026.01.17 22:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
