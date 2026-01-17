- Crescimento
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|EURUSD
|176
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|EURUSD
|4.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "easyMarkets-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.37 × 38
EURUSD M5 Basket Scaling Signal (High Risk)
Instrument / Timeframe: EURUSD, M5
Approach: Basket-based trading that combines pyramiding (with trend) and averaging (against move). Trades are managed as a basket and closed using a basket-level target.
Take Profit (Basket):
-
Target is approximately +2% of balance per completed basket (profit is on the whole basket, not per individual order).
Frequency:
-
Approximately 3–5 baskets per week (3–5 initial entries that reach basket take profit).
-
Each basket may include multiple added entries.
Lot sizing (smooth scaling)
Lot size grows smoothly with balance using the rule:
-
Starting point: at $250 balance, base lot = 0.02
-
Scaling: 4× balance = 2× lots (smooth growth, not only step tiers)
-
Below $250: base lot = 0.01
-
Minimum lot: 0.01
Adding rules
Two add modes may be used:
-
Base-lot adds (pyramiding + averaging)
-
Adds can be placed using the base lot.
-
Averaging spacing: averaging entries are not placed closer than 50 pips from the most recent averaging add (no stacking at the same price).
-
Recovery ladder (capped)
-
Up to 4 doublings (5 entries total).
-
Example ladder starting from 0.01: 0.01 → 0.02 → 0.04 → 0.08 → 0.16
Weekend exposure
I generally avoid opening new baskets late Thursday/Friday to reduce the chance of weekend carry, but it can still happen depending on market conditions.
Risk disclosure
High risk. This strategy uses scaling and does not use a fixed stop loss. Large floating drawdowns are possible and there is a real risk of a margin call, especially on small accounts and high leverage.
Capital handling suggestion
If the balance reaches approximately 200% of the initial deposit, withdrawing the initial deposit is recommended so trading can continue using profits only. This does not eliminate risk.
1:1 copying guidance (optional)
Signals copy volume is proportional based on the subscriber’s deposit usage %.
To copy approximately 1:1, set deposit usage so the allocated amount is close to the signal balance:
Deposit usage % ≈ (Signal balance / Your balance) × 100
(Example: if signal balance is ~$241 and your balance is $1000, a starting point is ~24%.)