EURUSD M5 Basket Scaling Signal (High Risk)

Instrument / Timeframe: EURUSD, M5

Approach: Basket-based trading that combines pyramiding (with trend) and averaging (against move). Trades are managed as a basket and closed using a basket-level target.

Take Profit (Basket):

Target is approximately +2% of balance per completed basket (profit is on the whole basket, not per individual order).

Frequency:

Approximately 3–5 baskets per week (3–5 initial entries that reach basket take profit).

Each basket may include multiple added entries.

Lot sizing (smooth scaling)

Lot size grows smoothly with balance using the rule:

Starting point: at $250 balance , base lot = 0.02

Scaling: 4× balance = 2× lots (smooth growth, not only step tiers)

Below $250: base lot = 0.01

Minimum lot: 0.01

Adding rules

Two add modes may be used:

Base-lot adds (pyramiding + averaging)

Adds can be placed using the base lot.

Averaging spacing: averaging entries are not placed closer than 50 pips from the most recent averaging add (no stacking at the same price).

Recovery ladder (capped)

Up to 4 doublings (5 entries total).

Example ladder starting from 0.01: 0.01 → 0.02 → 0.04 → 0.08 → 0.16

Weekend exposure

I generally avoid opening new baskets late Thursday/Friday to reduce the chance of weekend carry, but it can still happen depending on market conditions.

Risk disclosure

High risk. This strategy uses scaling and does not use a fixed stop loss. Large floating drawdowns are possible and there is a real risk of a margin call, especially on small accounts and high leverage.

Capital handling suggestion

If the balance reaches approximately 200% of the initial deposit, withdrawing the initial deposit is recommended so trading can continue using profits only. This does not eliminate risk.

1:1 copying guidance (optional)

Signals copy volume is proportional based on the subscriber’s deposit usage %.

To copy approximately 1:1, set deposit usage so the allocated amount is close to the signal balance:

Deposit usage % ≈ (Signal balance / Your balance) × 100

(Example: if signal balance is ~$241 and your balance is $1000, a starting point is ~24%.)