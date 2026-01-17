信号部分
Dmytro Yurchenko

Kodeni

Dmytro Yurchenko
0条评论
8
0 / 0 USD
0%
easyMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
交易样式已更改。统计数据中不包含部分历史记录。 信号中的增长率是怎样计算的?
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
92
盈利交易:
68 (73.91%)
亏损交易:
24 (26.09%)
最好交易:
55.20 USD
最差交易:
-4.62 USD
毛利:
217.84 USD (8 084 pips)
毛利亏损:
-41.81 USD (3 152 pips)
最大连续赢利:
13 (19.63 USD)
最大连续盈利:
83.02 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.27
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
16
平均持有时间:
19 小时
采收率:
8.54
长期交易:
53 (57.61%)
短期交易:
39 (42.39%)
利润因子:
5.21
预期回报:
1.91 USD
平均利润:
3.20 USD
平均损失:
-1.74 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-20.61 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-20.61 USD (7)
每月增长:
112.76%
算法交易:
10%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
6.15 USD
最大值:
20.61 USD (9.16%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 92
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 176
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 4.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +55.20 USD
最差交易: -5 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +19.63 USD
最大连续亏损: -20.61 USD

easyMarkets-Live
0.37 × 38
EURUSD M5 Basket Scaling Signal (High Risk)

Instrument / Timeframe: EURUSD, M5
Approach: Basket-based trading that combines pyramiding (with trend) and averaging (against move). Trades are managed as a basket and closed using a basket-level target.

Take Profit (Basket):

  • Target is approximately +2% of balance per completed basket (profit is on the whole basket, not per individual order).

Frequency:

  • Approximately 3–5 baskets per week (3–5 initial entries that reach basket take profit).

  • Each basket may include multiple added entries.

Lot sizing (smooth scaling)

Lot size grows smoothly with balance using the rule:

  • Starting point: at $250 balance, base lot = 0.02

  • Scaling: 4× balance = 2× lots (smooth growth, not only step tiers)

  • Below $250: base lot = 0.01

  • Minimum lot: 0.01

Adding rules

Two add modes may be used:

  1. Base-lot adds (pyramiding + averaging)

  • Adds can be placed using the base lot.

  • Averaging spacing: averaging entries are not placed closer than 50 pips from the most recent averaging add (no stacking at the same price).

  1. Recovery ladder (capped)

  • Up to 4 doublings (5 entries total).

  • Example ladder starting from 0.01: 0.01 → 0.02 → 0.04 → 0.08 → 0.16

Weekend exposure

I generally avoid opening new baskets late Thursday/Friday to reduce the chance of weekend carry, but it can still happen depending on market conditions.

Risk disclosure

High risk. This strategy uses scaling and does not use a fixed stop loss. Large floating drawdowns are possible and there is a real risk of a margin call, especially on small accounts and high leverage.

Capital handling suggestion

If the balance reaches approximately 200% of the initial deposit, withdrawing the initial deposit is recommended so trading can continue using profits only. This does not eliminate risk.

1:1 copying guidance (optional)

Signals copy volume is proportional based on the subscriber’s deposit usage %.
To copy approximately 1:1, set deposit usage so the allocated amount is close to the signal balance:

Deposit usage % ≈ (Signal balance / Your balance) × 100
(Example: if signal balance is ~$241 and your balance is $1000, a starting point is ~24%.)


没有评论
2026.01.17 22:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
