  • 성장
  • 잔고
거래 스타일이 변경되었습니다. 내역의 일부는 통계에 포함되지 않습니다. 시그널 서비스를 통한 수익의 증가는 어떻게 계산됩니까?
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
92
이익 거래:
68 (73.91%)
손실 거래:
24 (26.09%)
최고의 거래:
55.20 USD
최악의 거래:
-4.62 USD
총 수익:
217.84 USD (8 084 pips)
총 손실:
-41.81 USD (3 152 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
13 (19.63 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
83.02 USD (6)
샤프 비율:
0.27
거래 활동:
n/a
최대 입금량:
0.00%
최근 거래:
3 일 전
주별 거래 수:
16
평균 유지 시간:
19 시간
회복 요인:
8.54
롱(주식매수):
53 (57.61%)
숏(주식차입매도):
39 (42.39%)
수익 요인:
5.21
기대수익:
1.91 USD
평균 이익:
3.20 USD
평균 손실:
-1.74 USD
연속 최대 손실:
7 (-20.61 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-20.61 USD (7)
월별 성장률:
112.76%
Algo 트레이딩:
10%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
6.15 USD
최대한의:
20.61 USD (9.16%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
자본금별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 92
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD 176
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD 4.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +55.20 USD
최악의 거래: -5 USD
연속 최대 이익: 6
연속 최대 손실: 7
연속 최대 이익: +19.63 USD
연속 최대 손실: -20.61 USD

easyMarkets-Live
0.37 × 38
EURUSD M5 Basket Scaling Signal (High Risk)

Instrument / Timeframe: EURUSD, M5
Approach: Basket-based trading that combines pyramiding (with trend) and averaging (against move). Trades are managed as a basket and closed using a basket-level target.

Take Profit (Basket):

  • Target is approximately +2% of balance per completed basket (profit is on the whole basket, not per individual order).

Frequency:

  • Approximately 3–5 baskets per week (3–5 initial entries that reach basket take profit).

  • Each basket may include multiple added entries.

Lot sizing (smooth scaling)

Lot size grows smoothly with balance using the rule:

  • Starting point: at $250 balance, base lot = 0.02

  • Scaling: 4× balance = 2× lots (smooth growth, not only step tiers)

  • Below $250: base lot = 0.01

  • Minimum lot: 0.01

Adding rules

Two add modes may be used:

  1. Base-lot adds (pyramiding + averaging)

  • Adds can be placed using the base lot.

  • Averaging spacing: averaging entries are not placed closer than 50 pips from the most recent averaging add (no stacking at the same price).

  1. Recovery ladder (capped)

  • Up to 4 doublings (5 entries total).

  • Example ladder starting from 0.01: 0.01 → 0.02 → 0.04 → 0.08 → 0.16

Weekend exposure

I generally avoid opening new baskets late Thursday/Friday to reduce the chance of weekend carry, but it can still happen depending on market conditions.

Risk disclosure

High risk. This strategy uses scaling and does not use a fixed stop loss. Large floating drawdowns are possible and there is a real risk of a margin call, especially on small accounts and high leverage.

Capital handling suggestion

If the balance reaches approximately 200% of the initial deposit, withdrawing the initial deposit is recommended so trading can continue using profits only. This does not eliminate risk.

1:1 copying guidance (optional)

Signals copy volume is proportional based on the subscriber’s deposit usage %.
To copy approximately 1:1, set deposit usage so the allocated amount is close to the signal balance:

Deposit usage % ≈ (Signal balance / Your balance) × 100
(Example: if signal balance is ~$241 and your balance is $1000, a starting point is ~24%.)


2026.01.17 22:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
