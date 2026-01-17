SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Kodeni
Dmytro Yurchenko

Kodeni

Dmytro Yurchenko
0 recensioni
8 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
easyMarkets-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
92
Profit Trade:
68 (73.91%)
Loss Trade:
24 (26.09%)
Best Trade:
55.20 USD
Worst Trade:
-4.62 USD
Profitto lordo:
217.84 USD (8 084 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-41.81 USD (3 152 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (19.63 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
83.02 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.27
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
19 ore
Fattore di recupero:
8.54
Long Trade:
53 (57.61%)
Short Trade:
39 (42.39%)
Fattore di profitto:
5.21
Profitto previsto:
1.91 USD
Profitto medio:
3.20 USD
Perdita media:
-1.74 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-20.61 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-20.61 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
112.76%
Algo trading:
10%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
6.15 USD
Massimale:
20.61 USD (9.16%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 92
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 176
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 4.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +55.20 USD
Worst Trade: -5 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +19.63 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -20.61 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "easyMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

easyMarkets-Live
0.37 × 38
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

EURUSD M5 Basket Scaling Signal (High Risk)

Instrument / Timeframe: EURUSD, M5
Approach: Basket-based trading that combines pyramiding (with trend) and averaging (against move). Trades are managed as a basket and closed using a basket-level target.

Take Profit (Basket):

  • Target is approximately +2% of balance per completed basket (profit is on the whole basket, not per individual order).

Frequency:

  • Approximately 3–5 baskets per week (3–5 initial entries that reach basket take profit).

  • Each basket may include multiple added entries.

Lot sizing (smooth scaling)

Lot size grows smoothly with balance using the rule:

  • Starting point: at $250 balance, base lot = 0.02

  • Scaling: 4× balance = 2× lots (smooth growth, not only step tiers)

  • Below $250: base lot = 0.01

  • Minimum lot: 0.01

Adding rules

Two add modes may be used:

  1. Base-lot adds (pyramiding + averaging)

  • Adds can be placed using the base lot.

  • Averaging spacing: averaging entries are not placed closer than 50 pips from the most recent averaging add (no stacking at the same price).

  1. Recovery ladder (capped)

  • Up to 4 doublings (5 entries total).

  • Example ladder starting from 0.01: 0.01 → 0.02 → 0.04 → 0.08 → 0.16

Weekend exposure

I generally avoid opening new baskets late Thursday/Friday to reduce the chance of weekend carry, but it can still happen depending on market conditions.

Risk disclosure

High risk. This strategy uses scaling and does not use a fixed stop loss. Large floating drawdowns are possible and there is a real risk of a margin call, especially on small accounts and high leverage.

Capital handling suggestion

If the balance reaches approximately 200% of the initial deposit, withdrawing the initial deposit is recommended so trading can continue using profits only. This does not eliminate risk.

1:1 copying guidance (optional)

Signals copy volume is proportional based on the subscriber’s deposit usage %.
To copy approximately 1:1, set deposit usage so the allocated amount is close to the signal balance:

Deposit usage % ≈ (Signal balance / Your balance) × 100
(Example: if signal balance is ~$241 and your balance is $1000, a starting point is ~24%.)


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.17 22:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati