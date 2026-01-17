シグナルセクション
Dmytro Yurchenko

Kodeni

Dmytro Yurchenko
レビュー0件
8週間
0 / 0 USD
0%
easyMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics.
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
92
利益トレード:
68 (73.91%)
損失トレード:
24 (26.09%)
ベストトレード:
55.20 USD
最悪のトレード:
-4.62 USD
総利益:
217.84 USD (8 084 pips)
総損失:
-41.81 USD (3 152 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
13 (19.63 USD)
最大連続利益:
83.02 USD (6)
シャープレシオ:
0.27
取引アクティビティ:
n/a
最大入金額:
0.00%
最近のトレード:
3 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
16
平均保有時間:
19 時間
リカバリーファクター:
8.54
長いトレード:
53 (57.61%)
短いトレード:
39 (42.39%)
プロフィットファクター:
5.21
期待されたペイオフ:
1.91 USD
平均利益:
3.20 USD
平均損失:
-1.74 USD
最大連続の負け:
7 (-20.61 USD)
最大連続損失:
-20.61 USD (7)
月間成長:
112.76%
アルゴリズム取引:
10%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
6.15 USD
最大の:
20.61 USD (9.16%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD 92
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD 176
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD 4.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +55.20 USD
最悪のトレード: -5 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 6
最大連続の負け: 7
最大連続利益: +19.63 USD
最大連続損失: -20.61 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"easyMarkets-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

easyMarkets-Live
0.37 × 38
EURUSD M5 Basket Scaling Signal (High Risk)

Instrument / Timeframe: EURUSD, M5
Approach: Basket-based trading that combines pyramiding (with trend) and averaging (against move). Trades are managed as a basket and closed using a basket-level target.

Take Profit (Basket):

  • Target is approximately +2% of balance per completed basket (profit is on the whole basket, not per individual order).

Frequency:

  • Approximately 3–5 baskets per week (3–5 initial entries that reach basket take profit).

  • Each basket may include multiple added entries.

Lot sizing (smooth scaling)

Lot size grows smoothly with balance using the rule:

  • Starting point: at $250 balance, base lot = 0.02

  • Scaling: 4× balance = 2× lots (smooth growth, not only step tiers)

  • Below $250: base lot = 0.01

  • Minimum lot: 0.01

Adding rules

Two add modes may be used:

  1. Base-lot adds (pyramiding + averaging)

  • Adds can be placed using the base lot.

  • Averaging spacing: averaging entries are not placed closer than 50 pips from the most recent averaging add (no stacking at the same price).

  1. Recovery ladder (capped)

  • Up to 4 doublings (5 entries total).

  • Example ladder starting from 0.01: 0.01 → 0.02 → 0.04 → 0.08 → 0.16

Weekend exposure

I generally avoid opening new baskets late Thursday/Friday to reduce the chance of weekend carry, but it can still happen depending on market conditions.

Risk disclosure

High risk. This strategy uses scaling and does not use a fixed stop loss. Large floating drawdowns are possible and there is a real risk of a margin call, especially on small accounts and high leverage.

Capital handling suggestion

If the balance reaches approximately 200% of the initial deposit, withdrawing the initial deposit is recommended so trading can continue using profits only. This does not eliminate risk.

1:1 copying guidance (optional)

Signals copy volume is proportional based on the subscriber’s deposit usage %.
To copy approximately 1:1, set deposit usage so the allocated amount is close to the signal balance:

Deposit usage % ≈ (Signal balance / Your balance) × 100
(Example: if signal balance is ~$241 and your balance is $1000, a starting point is ~24%.)


レビューなし
2026.01.17 22:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
