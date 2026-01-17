SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Yhqtv tickmill300
Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv tickmill300

Ki Kwong Choi
0 inceleme
8 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
Tickmill-Live04
1:100
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
69
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
19 (27.53%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
50 (72.46%)
En iyi işlem:
15.23 USD
En kötü işlem:
-4.30 USD
Brüt kâr:
265.07 USD (27 057 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-125.35 USD (13 800 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (88.19 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
88.19 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.28
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
10
Ort. tutma süresi:
22 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
5.85
Alış işlemleri:
42 (60.87%)
Satış işlemleri:
27 (39.13%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.11
Beklenen getiri:
2.02 USD
Ortalama kâr:
13.95 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.51 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-23.51 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-23.51 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
36.00%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
23.89 USD (5.33%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 38
USDJPY 16
GBPUSD 15
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 197
USDJPY -22
GBPUSD -35
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 20K
USDJPY -3.4K
GBPUSD -3.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +15.23 USD
En kötü işlem: -4 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +88.19 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -23.51 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live04" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 4
LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.46 × 74
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.60 × 5
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.67 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.69 × 74
Tickmill-Live
0.83 × 1134
Tickmill-Live02
0.90 × 1752
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.00 × 14
ICMarkets-Live07
1.01 × 441
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.15 × 1175
ICMarkets-Live12
1.24 × 932
ICMarkets-Live18
1.29 × 45
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2852
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.35 × 873
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.44 × 18
LQD1-Live01
1.45 × 453
ICMarkets-Live22
1.47 × 59
69 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



İnceleme yok
2026.01.17 02:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol