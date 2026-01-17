SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Yhqtv tickmill300
Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv tickmill300

Ki Kwong Choi
0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
Tickmill-Live04
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
69
Profit Trades:
19 (27.53%)
Loss Trades:
50 (72.46%)
Best trade:
15.23 USD
Worst trade:
-4.30 USD
Gross Profit:
265.07 USD (27 057 pips)
Gross Loss:
-125.35 USD (13 800 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (88.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
88.19 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.85
Long Trades:
42 (60.87%)
Short Trades:
27 (39.13%)
Profit Factor:
2.11
Expected Payoff:
2.02 USD
Average Profit:
13.95 USD
Average Loss:
-2.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-23.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.51 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
36.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
23.89 USD (5.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 38
USDJPY 16
GBPUSD 15
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 197
USDJPY -22
GBPUSD -35
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 20K
USDJPY -3.4K
GBPUSD -3.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.23 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +88.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 4
LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.46 × 74
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.60 × 5
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.67 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.69 × 74
Tickmill-Live
0.83 × 1134
Tickmill-Live02
0.90 × 1752
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.00 × 14
ICMarkets-Live07
1.01 × 441
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.15 × 1175
ICMarkets-Live12
1.24 × 932
ICMarkets-Live18
1.29 × 45
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2852
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.35 × 873
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.44 × 18
LQD1-Live01
1.45 × 453
ICMarkets-Live22
1.47 × 59
69 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



No reviews
2026.01.17 02:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register