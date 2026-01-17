SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Yhqtv tickmill300
Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv tickmill300

Ki Kwong Choi
0 avis
8 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
Tickmill-Live04
1:100
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
69
Bénéfice trades:
19 (27.53%)
Perte trades:
50 (72.46%)
Meilleure transaction:
15.23 USD
Pire transaction:
-4.30 USD
Bénéfice brut:
265.07 USD (27 057 pips)
Perte brute:
-125.35 USD (13 800 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (88.19 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
88.19 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.28
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
22 heures
Facteur de récupération:
5.85
Longs trades:
42 (60.87%)
Courts trades:
27 (39.13%)
Facteur de profit:
2.11
Rendement attendu:
2.02 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
13.95 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.51 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-23.51 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-23.51 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
36.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
23.89 USD (5.33%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 38
USDJPY 16
GBPUSD 15
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 197
USDJPY -22
GBPUSD -35
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 20K
USDJPY -3.4K
GBPUSD -3.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +15.23 USD
Pire transaction: -4 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +88.19 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -23.51 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live04" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 4
LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.46 × 74
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.60 × 5
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.67 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.69 × 74
Tickmill-Live
0.83 × 1134
Tickmill-Live02
0.90 × 1752
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.00 × 14
ICMarkets-Live07
1.01 × 441
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.15 × 1175
ICMarkets-Live12
1.24 × 932
ICMarkets-Live18
1.29 × 45
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2852
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.35 × 873
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.44 × 18
LQD1-Live01
1.45 × 453
ICMarkets-Live22
1.47 × 59
69 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



Aucun avis
2026.01.17 02:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire