SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Yhqtv tickmill300
Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv tickmill300

Ki Kwong Choi
0 comentarios
8 semanas
0 / 0 USD
0%
Tickmill-Live04
1:100
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
69
Transacciones Rentables:
19 (27.53%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
50 (72.46%)
Mejor transacción:
15.23 USD
Peor transacción:
-4.30 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
265.07 USD (27 057 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-125.35 USD (13 800 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
6 (88.19 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
88.19 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.28
Actividad comercial:
n/a
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
10
Tiempo medio de espera:
22 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
5.85
Transacciones Largas:
42 (60.87%)
Transacciones Cortas:
27 (39.13%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.11
Beneficio Esperado:
2.02 USD
Beneficio medio:
13.95 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.51 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-23.51 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-23.51 USD (8)
Crecimiento al mes:
36.00%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
23.89 USD (5.33%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 38
USDJPY 16
GBPUSD 15
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 197
USDJPY -22
GBPUSD -35
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 20K
USDJPY -3.4K
GBPUSD -3.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +15.23 USD
Peor transacción: -4 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 8
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +88.19 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -23.51 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Tickmill-Live04" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 4
LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.46 × 74
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.60 × 5
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.67 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.69 × 74
Tickmill-Live
0.83 × 1134
Tickmill-Live02
0.90 × 1752
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.00 × 14
ICMarkets-Live07
1.01 × 441
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.15 × 1175
ICMarkets-Live12
1.24 × 932
ICMarkets-Live18
1.29 × 45
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2852
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.35 × 873
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.44 × 18
LQD1-Live01
1.45 × 453
ICMarkets-Live22
1.47 × 59
otros 69...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



No hay comentarios
2026.01.17 02:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada