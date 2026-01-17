SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Yhqtv tickmill300
Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv tickmill300

Ki Kwong Choi
0 comentários
8 semanas
0 / 0 USD
0%
Tickmill-Live04
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
69
Negociações com lucro:
19 (27.53%)
Negociações com perda:
50 (72.46%)
Melhor negociação:
15.23 USD
Pior negociação:
-4.30 USD
Lucro bruto:
265.07 USD (27 057 pips)
Perda bruta:
-125.35 USD (13 800 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
6 (88.19 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
88.19 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.28
Atividade de negociação:
n/a
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.00%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
10
Tempo médio de espera:
22 horas
Fator de recuperação:
5.85
Negociações longas:
42 (60.87%)
Negociações curtas:
27 (39.13%)
Fator de lucro:
2.11
Valor esperado:
2.02 USD
Lucro médio:
13.95 USD
Perda média:
-2.51 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-23.51 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-23.51 USD (8)
Crescimento mensal:
36.00%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
23.89 USD (5.33%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 38
USDJPY 16
GBPUSD 15
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 197
USDJPY -22
GBPUSD -35
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 20K
USDJPY -3.4K
GBPUSD -3.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +15.23 USD
Pior negociação: -4 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 8
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +88.19 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -23.51 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Tickmill-Live04" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 4
LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 2
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.46 × 74
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.60 × 5
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.67 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.69 × 74
Tickmill-Live
0.83 × 1134
Tickmill-Live02
0.90 × 1752
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.00 × 14
ICMarkets-Live07
1.01 × 441
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.15 × 1175
ICMarkets-Live12
1.24 × 932
ICMarkets-Live18
1.29 × 45
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2852
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.35 × 873
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.44 × 18
LQD1-Live01
1.45 × 453
ICMarkets-Live22
1.47 × 59
I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



Sem comentários
2026.01.17 02:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
