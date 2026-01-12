SinyallerBölümler
İşlemler:
17
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
17 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
108.38 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
704.51 USD (37 890 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
17 (704.51 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
704.51 USD (17)
Sharpe oranı:
1.76
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.59%
En son işlem:
19 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
17
Ort. tutma süresi:
8 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
14 (82.35%)
Satış işlemleri:
3 (17.65%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
41.44 USD
Ortalama kâr:
41.44 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
70.45%
Algo alım-satım:
11%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 705
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 38K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
En iyi işlem: +108.38 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 17
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +704.51 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ACYSecurities-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
1.52 × 183
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.79 × 19
Exness-MT5Real5
3.89 × 87
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
7.17 × 65
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system.
Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers.

This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-term performance, controlled drawdown, and automated execution that aligns with the natural volatility and directional momentum of gold.

Gold is one of the most volatile and technical-driven instruments in the financial market. GoldPapi was created to harness this volatility through:

  • Smart trend identification

  • Precision trailing mechanisms

  • Robust protective logic

  • Real-time spread and stop-level adaptability

The EA avoids over-trading, focuses on directional clarity, and captures extended trend movements while minimizing unnecessary risk.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.12 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 16:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 13.33% of days out of the 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 16:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 16:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
