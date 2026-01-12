SinaisSeções
Gun Gun Gunawan

Goldpapi

Gun Gun Gunawan
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2026 70%
ACYSecurities-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
17
Negociações com lucro:
17 (100.00%)
Negociações com perda:
0 (0.00%)
Melhor negociação:
108.38 USD
Pior negociação:
0.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
704.51 USD (37 890 pips)
Perda bruta:
0.00 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
17 (704.51 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
704.51 USD (17)
Índice de Sharpe:
1.76
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
2.59%
Último negócio:
2 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
17
Tempo médio de espera:
8 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.00
Negociações longas:
14 (82.35%)
Negociações curtas:
3 (17.65%)
Fator de lucro:
n/a
Valor esperado:
41.44 USD
Lucro médio:
41.44 USD
Perda média:
0.00 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescimento mensal:
70.45%
Algotrading:
11%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 705
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 38K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +108.38 USD
Pior negociação: -0 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 17
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 0
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +704.51 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.00 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ACYSecurities-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
1.52 × 183
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.79 × 19
Exness-MT5Real5
3.89 × 87
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
7.17 × 65
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system.
Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers.

This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-term performance, controlled drawdown, and automated execution that aligns with the natural volatility and directional momentum of gold.

Gold is one of the most volatile and technical-driven instruments in the financial market. GoldPapi was created to harness this volatility through:

  • Smart trend identification

  • Precision trailing mechanisms

  • Robust protective logic

  • Real-time spread and stop-level adaptability

The EA avoids over-trading, focuses on directional clarity, and captures extended trend movements while minimizing unnecessary risk.


Sem comentários
2026.01.12 19:05
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.12 19:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 16:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 13.33% of days out of the 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 16:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 16:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
