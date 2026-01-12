信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Goldpapi
Gun Gun Gunawan

Goldpapi

Gun Gun Gunawan
0条评论
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2026 70%
ACYSecurities-Live
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
17
盈利交易:
17 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
108.38 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
704.51 USD (37 890 pips)
毛利亏损:
0.00 USD
最大连续赢利:
17 (704.51 USD)
最大连续盈利:
704.51 USD (17)
夏普比率:
1.76
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
2.59%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
17
平均持有时间:
8 小时
采收率:
0.00
长期交易:
14 (82.35%)
短期交易:
3 (17.65%)
利润因子:
n/a
预期回报:
41.44 USD
平均利润:
41.44 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
每月增长:
70.45%
算法交易:
11%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 705
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 38K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +108.38 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 17
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +704.51 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ACYSecurities-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
1.52 × 183
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.79 × 19
Exness-MT5Real5
3.89 × 87
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
7.17 × 65
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system.
Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers.

This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-term performance, controlled drawdown, and automated execution that aligns with the natural volatility and directional momentum of gold.

Gold is one of the most volatile and technical-driven instruments in the financial market. GoldPapi was created to harness this volatility through:

  • Smart trend identification

  • Precision trailing mechanisms

  • Robust protective logic

  • Real-time spread and stop-level adaptability

The EA avoids over-trading, focuses on directional clarity, and captures extended trend movements while minimizing unnecessary risk.


没有评论
2026.01.12 19:05
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.12 19:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 16:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 13.33% of days out of the 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 16:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 16:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Goldpapi
每月50 USD
70%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
1
11%
17
100%
100%
n/a
41.44
USD
0%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载