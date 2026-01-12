SignauxSections
Gun Gun Gunawan

Goldpapi

Gun Gun Gunawan
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 49%
ACYSecurities-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
15
Bénéfice trades:
15 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
51.64 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
487.93 USD (27 062 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (487.93 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
487.93 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
2.17
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.59%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
17
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
12 (80.00%)
Courts trades:
3 (20.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
32.53 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
32.53 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
48.79%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 488
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 27K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +51.64 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +487.93 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ACYSecurities-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
1.52 × 183
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.79 × 19
Exness-MT5Real5
3.89 × 87
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
7.17 × 65
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system.
Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers.

This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-term performance, controlled drawdown, and automated execution that aligns with the natural volatility and directional momentum of gold.

Gold is one of the most volatile and technical-driven instruments in the financial market. GoldPapi was created to harness this volatility through:

  • Smart trend identification

  • Precision trailing mechanisms

  • Robust protective logic

  • Real-time spread and stop-level adaptability

The EA avoids over-trading, focuses on directional clarity, and captures extended trend movements while minimizing unnecessary risk.


Aucun avis
2026.01.12 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 16:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 13.33% of days out of the 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 16:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 16:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
