The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ACYSecurities-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system.
Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers.
This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-term performance, controlled drawdown, and automated execution that aligns with the natural volatility and directional momentum of gold.
Gold is one of the most volatile and technical-driven instruments in the financial market. GoldPapi was created to harness this volatility through:
-
Smart trend identification
-
Precision trailing mechanisms
-
Robust protective logic
-
Real-time spread and stop-level adaptability
The EA avoids over-trading, focuses on directional clarity, and captures extended trend movements while minimizing unnecessary risk.
