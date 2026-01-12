SignaleKategorien
Gun Gun Gunawan

Goldpapi

Gun Gun Gunawan
0 Bewertungen
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 49%
ACYSecurities-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
15
Gewinntrades:
15 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
51.64 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
487.93 USD (27 062 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (487.93 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
487.93 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.17
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.59%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
17
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
7 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.00
Long-Positionen:
12 (80.00%)
Short-Positionen:
3 (20.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
n/a
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
32.53 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
32.53 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
48.79%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 488
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 27K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +51.64 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 15
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +487.93 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ACYSecurities-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
1.52 × 183
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.79 × 19
Exness-MT5Real5
3.89 × 87
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
7.17 × 65
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system.
Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers.

This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-term performance, controlled drawdown, and automated execution that aligns with the natural volatility and directional momentum of gold.

Gold is one of the most volatile and technical-driven instruments in the financial market. GoldPapi was created to harness this volatility through:

  • Smart trend identification

  • Precision trailing mechanisms

  • Robust protective logic

  • Real-time spread and stop-level adaptability

The EA avoids over-trading, focuses on directional clarity, and captures extended trend movements while minimizing unnecessary risk.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.12 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 16:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 13.33% of days out of the 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 16:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 16:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
