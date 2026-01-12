СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Goldpapi
Gun Gun Gunawan

Goldpapi

Gun Gun Gunawan
0 отзывов
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 50 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 49%
ACYSecurities-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
15
Прибыльных трейдов:
15 (100.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Лучший трейд:
51.64 USD
Худший трейд:
0.00 USD
Общая прибыль:
487.93 USD (27 062 pips)
Общий убыток:
0.00 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей:
15 (487.93 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
487.93 USD (15)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
2.17
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
2.59%
Последний трейд:
2 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
17
Ср. время удержания:
7 часов
Фактор восстановления:
0.00
Длинных трейдов:
12 (80.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
3 (20.00%)
Профит фактор:
n/a
Мат. ожидание:
32.53 USD
Средняя прибыль:
32.53 USD
Средний убыток:
0.00 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
0 (0.00 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
0.00 USD (0)
Прирост в месяц:
48.79%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
По эквити:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 488
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 27K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +51.64 USD
Худший трейд: -0 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 15
Макс. серия проигрышей: 0
Макс. прибыль в серии: +487.93 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -0.00 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ACYSecurities-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
1.52 × 183
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.79 × 19
Exness-MT5Real5
3.89 × 87
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
7.17 × 65
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system.
Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers.

This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-term performance, controlled drawdown, and automated execution that aligns with the natural volatility and directional momentum of gold.

Gold is one of the most volatile and technical-driven instruments in the financial market. GoldPapi was created to harness this volatility through:

  • Smart trend identification

  • Precision trailing mechanisms

  • Robust protective logic

  • Real-time spread and stop-level adaptability

The EA avoids over-trading, focuses on directional clarity, and captures extended trend movements while minimizing unnecessary risk.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.12 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 16:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 13.33% of days out of the 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 16:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 16:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
