|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|17
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|705
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|38K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ACYSecurities-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|1.52 × 183
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.79 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.89 × 87
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|7.17 × 65
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system.
Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers.
This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-term performance, controlled drawdown, and automated execution that aligns with the natural volatility and directional momentum of gold.
Gold is one of the most volatile and technical-driven instruments in the financial market. GoldPapi was created to harness this volatility through:
-
Smart trend identification
-
Precision trailing mechanisms
-
Robust protective logic
-
Real-time spread and stop-level adaptability
The EA avoids over-trading, focuses on directional clarity, and captures extended trend movements while minimizing unnecessary risk.
