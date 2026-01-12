SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Goldpapi
Gun Gun Gunawan

Goldpapi

Gun Gun Gunawan
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD al mes
incremento desde 2026 70%
ACYSecurities-Live
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
17
Transacciones Rentables:
17 (100.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
0 (0.00%)
Mejor transacción:
108.38 USD
Peor transacción:
0.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
704.51 USD (37 890 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
0.00 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
17 (704.51 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
704.51 USD (17)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.76
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
2.59%
Último trade:
3 horas
Trades a la semana:
17
Tiempo medio de espera:
8 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.00
Transacciones Largas:
14 (82.35%)
Transacciones Cortas:
3 (17.65%)
Factor de Beneficio:
n/a
Beneficio Esperado:
41.44 USD
Beneficio medio:
41.44 USD
Pérdidas medias:
0.00 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
0.00 USD (0)
Crecimiento al mes:
70.45%
Trading algorítmico:
11%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 705
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 38K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +108.38 USD
Peor transacción: -0 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 17
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 0
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +704.51 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.00 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ACYSecurities-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
1.52 × 183
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.79 × 19
Exness-MT5Real5
3.89 × 87
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
7.17 × 65
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system.
Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers.

This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-term performance, controlled drawdown, and automated execution that aligns with the natural volatility and directional momentum of gold.

Gold is one of the most volatile and technical-driven instruments in the financial market. GoldPapi was created to harness this volatility through:

  • Smart trend identification

  • Precision trailing mechanisms

  • Robust protective logic

  • Real-time spread and stop-level adaptability

The EA avoids over-trading, focuses on directional clarity, and captures extended trend movements while minimizing unnecessary risk.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.12 19:05
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.12 19:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 16:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 13.33% of days out of the 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 16:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 16:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Goldpapi
50 USD al mes
70%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
1
11%
17
100%
100%
n/a
41.44
USD
0%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.