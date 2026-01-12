シグナルセクション
Gun Gun Gunawan

Goldpapi

Gun Gun Gunawan
レビュー0件
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  50  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 49%
ACYSecurities-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
15
利益トレード:
15 (100.00%)
損失トレード:
0 (0.00%)
ベストトレード:
51.64 USD
最悪のトレード:
0.00 USD
総利益:
487.93 USD (27 062 pips)
総損失:
0.00 USD
最大連続の勝ち:
15 (487.93 USD)
最大連続利益:
487.93 USD (15)
シャープレシオ:
2.17
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
2.59%
最近のトレード:
2 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
17
平均保有時間:
7 時間
リカバリーファクター:
0.00
長いトレード:
12 (80.00%)
短いトレード:
3 (20.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
n/a
期待されたペイオフ:
32.53 USD
平均利益:
32.53 USD
平均損失:
0.00 USD
最大連続の負け:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大連続損失:
0.00 USD (0)
月間成長:
48.79%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 488
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 27K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +51.64 USD
最悪のトレード: -0 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 15
最大連続の負け: 0
最大連続利益: +487.93 USD
最大連続損失: -0.00 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ACYSecurities-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
1.52 × 183
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.79 × 19
Exness-MT5Real5
3.89 × 87
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
7.17 × 65
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system.
Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers.

This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-term performance, controlled drawdown, and automated execution that aligns with the natural volatility and directional momentum of gold.

Gold is one of the most volatile and technical-driven instruments in the financial market. GoldPapi was created to harness this volatility through:

  • Smart trend identification

  • Precision trailing mechanisms

  • Robust protective logic

  • Real-time spread and stop-level adaptability

The EA avoids over-trading, focuses on directional clarity, and captures extended trend movements while minimizing unnecessary risk.


レビューなし
2026.01.12 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 16:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 13.33% of days out of the 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 16:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 16:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
