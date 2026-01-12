SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / NongTin
Ramazan Zengin

NongTin

Ramazan Zengin
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 79 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 30%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
11
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
9 (81.81%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (18.18%)
En iyi işlem:
25.18 USD
En kötü işlem:
-31.29 USD
Brüt kâr:
213.99 USD (21 546 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-61.74 USD (6 064 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (213.99 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
213.99 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.66
Alım-satım etkinliği:
39.11%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
6.69%
En son işlem:
7 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
13
Ort. tutma süresi:
8 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
4.83
Alış işlemleri:
11 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.47
Beklenen getiri:
13.84 USD
Ortalama kâr:
23.78 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-30.87 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-31.29 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-31.29 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
30.16%
Algo alım-satım:
90%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
31.50 USD
Maksimum:
31.50 USD (6.24%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
4.38% (30.09 USD)
Varlığa göre:
13.95% (66.08 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 152
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 15K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +25.18 USD
En kötü işlem: -31 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +213.99 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -31.29 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 976
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
19 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

NongTin EA is a specialized trend-following trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

The strategy focuses on sustainable growth with strict risk management rules to ensure capital safety.

Key Features:

  • Strategy: Pure Trend Following (No dangerous methods).

  • Risk Management: Low Drawdown priority.

  • Safety: Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels are set for every single trade.

Requirements for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Balance: $500

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.15 06:39
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.14 21:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 20:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 19:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 00:09
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.13 00:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 09:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 09:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 09:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 09:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 09:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
NongTin
Ayda 79 USD
30%
0
0
USD
657
USD
1
90%
11
81%
39%
3.46
13.84
USD
14%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.