Ramazan Zengin

NongTin

Ramazan Zengin
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 79 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 36%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
13
Gewinntrades:
11 (84.61%)
Verlusttrades:
2 (15.38%)
Bester Trade:
25.18 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-31.29 USD
Bruttoprofit:
244.96 USD (24 649 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-61.74 USD (6 064 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (213.99 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
213.99 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.71
Trading-Aktivität:
40.38%
Max deposit load:
6.69%
Letzter Trade:
56 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
13
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
5.82
Long-Positionen:
13 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.97
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
14.09 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
22.27 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-30.87 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-31.29 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-31.29 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
36.28%
Algo-Trading:
76%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
31.50 USD
Maximaler:
31.50 USD (6.24%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
4.38% (30.09 USD)
Kapital:
13.95% (66.08 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 183
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 19K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +25.18 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -31 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +213.99 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -31.29 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 976
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
noch 19 ...
NongTin EA is a specialized trend-following trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

The strategy focuses on sustainable growth with strict risk management rules to ensure capital safety.

Key Features:

  • Strategy: Pure Trend Following (No dangerous methods).

  • Risk Management: Low Drawdown priority.

  • Safety: Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels are set for every single trade.

Requirements for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Balance: $500

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.15 06:39
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.14 21:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 20:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 19:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 00:09
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.13 00:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 09:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 09:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 09:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 09:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 09:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
NongTin
79 USD pro Monat
36%
0
0
USD
688
USD
1
76%
13
84%
40%
3.96
14.09
USD
14%
1:500
