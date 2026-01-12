- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|13
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|183
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|19K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.31 × 976
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.70 × 6368
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.45 × 163
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|7.61 × 149
NongTin EA is a specialized trend-following trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).
The strategy focuses on sustainable growth with strict risk management rules to ensure capital safety.
Key Features:
-
Strategy: Pure Trend Following (No dangerous methods).
-
Risk Management: Low Drawdown priority.
-
Safety: Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels are set for every single trade.
Requirements for Subscribers:
-
Minimum Balance: $500
-
Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher
-
VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution.
