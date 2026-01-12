SegnaliSezioni
Ramazan Zengin

NongTin

Ramazan Zengin
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 79 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 30%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
11
Profit Trade:
9 (81.81%)
Loss Trade:
2 (18.18%)
Best Trade:
25.18 USD
Worst Trade:
-31.29 USD
Profitto lordo:
213.99 USD (21 546 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-61.74 USD (6 064 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (213.99 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
213.99 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.66
Attività di trading:
39.11%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.69%
Ultimo trade:
7 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.83
Long Trade:
11 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.47
Profitto previsto:
13.84 USD
Profitto medio:
23.78 USD
Perdita media:
-30.87 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-31.29 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-31.29 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
30.16%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
31.50 USD
Massimale:
31.50 USD (6.24%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.38% (30.09 USD)
Per equità:
13.95% (66.08 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 152
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 15K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +25.18 USD
Worst Trade: -31 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +213.99 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -31.29 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 976
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
19 più
NongTin EA is a specialized trend-following trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

The strategy focuses on sustainable growth with strict risk management rules to ensure capital safety.

Key Features:

  • Strategy: Pure Trend Following (No dangerous methods).

  • Risk Management: Low Drawdown priority.

  • Safety: Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels are set for every single trade.

Requirements for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Balance: $500

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution.


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.15 06:39
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.14 21:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 20:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 19:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 00:09
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.13 00:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 09:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 09:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 09:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 09:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 09:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
NongTin
79USD al mese
30%
0
0
USD
657
USD
1
90%
11
81%
39%
3.46
13.84
USD
14%
1:500
Copia

