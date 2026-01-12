SeñalesSecciones
Ramazan Zengin

NongTin

Ramazan Zengin
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 79 USD al mes
incremento desde 2026 36%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
13
Transacciones Rentables:
11 (84.61%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
2 (15.38%)
Mejor transacción:
25.18 USD
Peor transacción:
-31.29 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
244.96 USD (24 649 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-61.74 USD (6 064 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
9 (213.99 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
213.99 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.71
Actividad comercial:
40.38%
Carga máxima del depósito:
6.69%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
13
Tiempo medio de espera:
8 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
5.82
Transacciones Largas:
13 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.97
Beneficio Esperado:
14.09 USD
Beneficio medio:
22.27 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-30.87 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-31.29 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-31.29 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
36.28%
Trading algorítmico:
76%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
31.50 USD
Máxima:
31.50 USD (6.24%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
4.38% (30.09 USD)
De fondos:
13.95% (66.08 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 183
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 19K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Tickmill-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.35 × 982
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
otros 19...
NongTin EA is a specialized trend-following trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

The strategy focuses on sustainable growth with strict risk management rules to ensure capital safety.

Key Features:

  • Strategy: Pure Trend Following (No dangerous methods).

  • Risk Management: Low Drawdown priority.

  • Safety: Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels are set for every single trade.

Requirements for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Balance: $500

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.15 06:39
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.14 21:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 20:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 19:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 00:09
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.13 00:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 09:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 09:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 09:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 09:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 09:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
NongTin
79 USD al mes
36%
0
0
USD
688
USD
1
76%
13
84%
40%
3.96
14.09
USD
14%
1:500
Copiar

