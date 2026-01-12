SinaisSeções
Ramazan Zengin

NongTin

Ramazan Zengin
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 79 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2026 30%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
11
Negociações com lucro:
9 (81.81%)
Negociações com perda:
2 (18.18%)
Melhor negociação:
25.18 USD
Pior negociação:
-31.29 USD
Lucro bruto:
213.99 USD (21 546 pips)
Perda bruta:
-61.74 USD (6 064 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
9 (213.99 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
213.99 USD (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.66
Atividade de negociação:
40.38%
Depósito máximo carregado:
6.69%
Último negócio:
8 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
13
Tempo médio de espera:
8 horas
Fator de recuperação:
4.83
Negociações longas:
11 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
3.47
Valor esperado:
13.84 USD
Lucro médio:
23.78 USD
Perda média:
-30.87 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-31.29 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-31.29 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
30.16%
Algotrading:
90%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
31.50 USD
Máximo:
31.50 USD (6.24%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
4.38% (30.09 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
13.95% (66.08 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 152
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 15K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +25.18 USD
Pior negociação: -31 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +213.99 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -31.29 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Tickmill-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 976
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
19 mais ...
NongTin EA is a specialized trend-following trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

The strategy focuses on sustainable growth with strict risk management rules to ensure capital safety.

Key Features:

  • Strategy: Pure Trend Following (No dangerous methods).

  • Risk Management: Low Drawdown priority.

  • Safety: Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels are set for every single trade.

Requirements for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Balance: $500

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution.


Sem comentários
2026.01.15 06:39
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.14 21:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 20:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 19:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 00:09
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.13 00:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 09:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 09:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 09:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 09:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 09:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
