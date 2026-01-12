SignauxSections
Ramazan Zengin

NongTin

Ramazan Zengin
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 79 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 30%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
11
Bénéfice trades:
9 (81.81%)
Perte trades:
2 (18.18%)
Meilleure transaction:
25.18 USD
Pire transaction:
-31.29 USD
Bénéfice brut:
213.99 USD (21 546 pips)
Perte brute:
-61.74 USD (6 064 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (213.99 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
213.99 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.66
Activité de trading:
39.11%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
6.69%
Dernier trade:
7 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
8 heures
Facteur de récupération:
4.83
Longs trades:
11 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
3.47
Rendement attendu:
13.84 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
23.78 USD
Perte moyenne:
-30.87 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-31.29 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-31.29 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
30.16%
Algo trading:
90%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
31.50 USD
Maximal:
31.50 USD (6.24%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
4.38% (30.09 USD)
Par fonds propres:
13.95% (66.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 152
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 15K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +25.18 USD
Pire transaction: -31 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +213.99 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -31.29 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 976
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
19 plus...
NongTin EA is a specialized trend-following trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

The strategy focuses on sustainable growth with strict risk management rules to ensure capital safety.

Key Features:

  • Strategy: Pure Trend Following (No dangerous methods).

  • Risk Management: Low Drawdown priority.

  • Safety: Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels are set for every single trade.

Requirements for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Balance: $500

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 execution.


2026.01.15 06:39
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.14 21:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 20:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 19:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 00:09
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.13 00:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 09:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 09:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 09:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 09:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 09:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
