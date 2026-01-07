SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / MoonEA11
Ahmed Noorul Mustafa Suhawardy

MoonEA11

Ahmed Noorul Mustafa Suhawardy
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 1%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
15
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
13 (86.66%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (13.33%)
En iyi işlem:
1.90 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.02 USD
Brüt kâr:
7.66 USD (716 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1.37 USD (3 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (6.53 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
6.53 USD (12)
Sharpe oranı:
1.13
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
17.52%
En son işlem:
35 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
31
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
15.73
Alış işlemleri:
14 (93.33%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (6.67%)
Kâr faktörü:
5.59
Beklenen getiri:
0.42 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.59 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.69 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-0.02 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.02 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
1.46%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.04 USD
Maksimum:
0.40 USD (0.08%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
7.57% (38.31 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDCAD 10
USDCHF 5
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDCAD 4
USDCHF 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDCAD 495
USDCHF 218
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1.90 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 12
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +6.53 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.02 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.33 × 52
RoboForex-ECN
0.41 × 120
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.85 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.00 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
2.67 × 6
FBS-Real
3.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
3.73 × 56
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 1
BabilFinancial-LIVE
4.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Server
4.16 × 25
Exness-MT5Real28
4.50 × 2
OANDA-Live-1
4.56 × 18
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
5.22 × 18
Exness-MT5Real10
5.40 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.60 × 25
ClonTrader-Live
6.88 × 8
RoboForex-Pro
7.01 × 166
7 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
📊 Premium Trading Signals – Designed for Consistent Growth and Profits.

🔹 Strategy & Approach

Our signals combine fundamental analysis with powerful technical tools such as Volume VSABollinger Bands and RSI to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Stop Loss & Stop Trading: Executed with manual precision for better control.

  • Drawdown Control: We aim to keep drawdown within 21%, though in rare conditions (especially Gold and Silver), it may extend up to 31%.
    ⚠️ Please assess your risk tolerance before subscribing.

🔹 Markets Covered

We provide diversified trading signals across:
✅ Stock Indices
✅ Crude Oil
✅ Forex (Major Pairs)
✅ Gold & Silver

🔹 Broker & Compatibility

To ensure smooth execution and avoid discrepancies:

👉 Recommended Broker:

  • ; ;

💰 Account Setup:

  • Master account balance: $500.

  • Two linked strategies:

    • Low-Risk Account: Uses 1/6th of position size (good for conservative traders).

    • Moderate-Risk Account: Uses half of the position size (for higher returns with higher risk).

  • 📌 Recommendation: Adjust your lot size according to your personal risk tolerance.

✨ Subscribe today and join my trading journey for consistent, transparent, and disciplined signals!


⚠️ Important Disclaimer ⚠️
Trading involves significant risk. Anyone who subscribes to or follows my signals does so at their own risk.

👉 I am not responsible for any financial gains or losses you may incur.
👉 Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Please trade only with money you can afford to lose.

By following my signals, you acknowledge that all profits and losses are solely your responsibility.



İnceleme yok
2026.01.07 10:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 10:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
MoonEA11
Ayda 30 USD
1%
0
0
USD
506
USD
1
100%
15
86%
100%
5.59
0.42
USD
8%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.