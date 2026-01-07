SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / MoonEA11
Ahmed Noorul Mustafa Suhawardy

MoonEA11

Ahmed Noorul Mustafa Suhawardy
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 1%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
15
Bénéfice trades:
13 (86.66%)
Perte trades:
2 (13.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
1.90 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.02 USD
Bénéfice brut:
7.66 USD (716 pips)
Perte brute:
-1.37 USD (3 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (6.53 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
6.53 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.13
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
17.52%
Dernier trade:
29 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
31
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
15.73
Longs trades:
14 (93.33%)
Courts trades:
1 (6.67%)
Facteur de profit:
5.59
Rendement attendu:
0.42 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.59 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.69 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-0.02 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.02 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
0.40 USD (0.08%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
7.57% (38.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDCAD 10
USDCHF 5
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD 4
USDCHF 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD 495
USDCHF 218
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1.90 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 12
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +6.53 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.02 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.33 × 52
RoboForex-ECN
0.41 × 120
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.85 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.00 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
2.67 × 6
FBS-Real
3.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
3.73 × 56
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 1
BabilFinancial-LIVE
4.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Server
4.16 × 25
Exness-MT5Real28
4.50 × 2
OANDA-Live-1
4.56 × 18
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
5.22 × 18
Exness-MT5Real10
5.40 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.60 × 25
ClonTrader-Live
6.88 × 8
RoboForex-Pro
7.01 × 166
7 plus...
📊 Premium Trading Signals – Designed for Consistent Growth and Profits.

🔹 Strategy & Approach

Our signals combine fundamental analysis with powerful technical tools such as Volume VSABollinger Bands and RSI to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Stop Loss & Stop Trading: Executed with manual precision for better control.

  • Drawdown Control: We aim to keep drawdown within 21%, though in rare conditions (especially Gold and Silver), it may extend up to 31%.
    ⚠️ Please assess your risk tolerance before subscribing.

🔹 Markets Covered

We provide diversified trading signals across:
✅ Stock Indices
✅ Crude Oil
✅ Forex (Major Pairs)
✅ Gold & Silver

🔹 Broker & Compatibility

To ensure smooth execution and avoid discrepancies:

👉 Recommended Broker:

  • ; ;

💰 Account Setup:

  • Master account balance: $500.

  • Two linked strategies:

    • Low-Risk Account: Uses 1/6th of position size (good for conservative traders).

    • Moderate-Risk Account: Uses half of the position size (for higher returns with higher risk).

  • 📌 Recommendation: Adjust your lot size according to your personal risk tolerance.

✨ Subscribe today and join my trading journey for consistent, transparent, and disciplined signals!


⚠️ Important Disclaimer ⚠️
Trading involves significant risk. Anyone who subscribes to or follows my signals does so at their own risk.

👉 I am not responsible for any financial gains or losses you may incur.
👉 Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Please trade only with money you can afford to lose.

By following my signals, you acknowledge that all profits and losses are solely your responsibility.



Aucun avis
2026.01.07 10:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 10:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
