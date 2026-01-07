- 成长
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|10
|USDCHF
|6
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|USDCAD
|4
|USDCHF
|4
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|USDCAD
|495
|USDCHF
|277
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.33 × 52
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.41 × 120
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.85 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.00 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.67 × 6
|
FBS-Real
|3.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.73 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 1
|
BabilFinancial-LIVE
|4.00 × 1
|
ECMarkets-Server
|4.16 × 25
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|4.50 × 2
|
OANDA-Live-1
|4.56 × 18
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|5.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real2
|5.22 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|5.40 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|6.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.60 × 25
|
ClonTrader-Live
|6.88 × 8
|
RoboForex-Pro
|7.01 × 166
🔹 Strategy & Approach
Our signals combine fundamental analysis with powerful technical tools such as Volume VSA, Bollinger Bands and RSI to identify high-probability trading opportunities.
🔹 Risk Management
-
Stop Loss & Stop Trading: Executed with manual precision for better control.
-
Drawdown Control: We aim to keep drawdown within 21%, though in rare conditions (especially Gold and Silver), it may extend up to 31%.
⚠️ Please assess your risk tolerance before subscribing.
🔹 Markets Covered
We provide diversified trading signals across:
✅ Stock Indices
✅ Crude Oil
✅ Forex (Major Pairs)
✅ Gold & Silver
🔹 Broker & Compatibility
To ensure smooth execution and avoid discrepancies:
👉 Recommended Broker:
-
; ;
💰 Account Setup:
-
Master account balance: $500.
-
Two linked strategies:
-
Low-Risk Account: Uses 1/6th of position size (good for conservative traders).
-
Moderate-Risk Account: Uses half of the position size (for higher returns with higher risk).
-
-
📌 Recommendation: Adjust your lot size according to your personal risk tolerance.
✨ Subscribe today and join my trading journey for consistent, transparent, and disciplined signals!
⚠️ Important Disclaimer ⚠️
Trading involves significant risk. Anyone who subscribes to or follows my signals does so at their own risk.
👉 I am not responsible for any financial gains or losses you may incur.
👉 Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Please trade only with money you can afford to lose.
By following my signals, you acknowledge that all profits and losses are solely your responsibility.
