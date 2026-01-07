信号部分
Ahmed Noorul Mustafa Suhawardy

MoonEA11

Ahmed Noorul Mustafa Suhawardy
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 2%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
16
盈利交易:
14 (87.50%)
亏损交易:
2 (12.50%)
最好交易:
1.90 USD
最差交易:
-0.02 USD
毛利:
8.39 USD (775 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1.37 USD (3 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (6.53 USD)
最大连续盈利:
6.53 USD (12)
夏普比率:
1.18
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
17.52%
最近交易:
12 几分钟前
每周交易:
31
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
17.55
长期交易:
15 (93.75%)
短期交易:
1 (6.25%)
利润因子:
6.12
预期回报:
0.44 USD
平均利润:
0.60 USD
平均损失:
-0.69 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-0.02 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-0.02 USD (1)
每月增长:
1.60%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.04 USD
最大值:
0.40 USD (0.08%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
8.37% (42.44 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USDCAD 10
USDCHF 6
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USDCAD 4
USDCHF 4
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USDCAD 495
USDCHF 277
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1.90 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +6.53 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.02 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.33 × 52
RoboForex-ECN
0.41 × 120
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.85 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.00 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
2.67 × 6
FBS-Real
3.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
3.73 × 56
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 1
BabilFinancial-LIVE
4.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Server
4.16 × 25
Exness-MT5Real28
4.50 × 2
OANDA-Live-1
4.56 × 18
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
5.22 × 18
Exness-MT5Real10
5.40 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.60 × 25
ClonTrader-Live
6.88 × 8
RoboForex-Pro
7.01 × 166
7 更多...
📊 Premium Trading Signals – Designed for Consistent Growth and Profits.

🔹 Strategy & Approach

Our signals combine fundamental analysis with powerful technical tools such as Volume VSABollinger Bands and RSI to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Stop Loss & Stop Trading: Executed with manual precision for better control.

  • Drawdown Control: We aim to keep drawdown within 21%, though in rare conditions (especially Gold and Silver), it may extend up to 31%.
    ⚠️ Please assess your risk tolerance before subscribing.

🔹 Markets Covered

We provide diversified trading signals across:
✅ Stock Indices
✅ Crude Oil
✅ Forex (Major Pairs)
✅ Gold & Silver

🔹 Broker & Compatibility

To ensure smooth execution and avoid discrepancies:

👉 Recommended Broker:

  • ; ;

💰 Account Setup:

  • Master account balance: $500.

  • Two linked strategies:

    • Low-Risk Account: Uses 1/6th of position size (good for conservative traders).

    • Moderate-Risk Account: Uses half of the position size (for higher returns with higher risk).

  • 📌 Recommendation: Adjust your lot size according to your personal risk tolerance.

✨ Subscribe today and join my trading journey for consistent, transparent, and disciplined signals!


⚠️ Important Disclaimer ⚠️
Trading involves significant risk. Anyone who subscribes to or follows my signals does so at their own risk.

👉 I am not responsible for any financial gains or losses you may incur.
👉 Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Please trade only with money you can afford to lose.

By following my signals, you acknowledge that all profits and losses are solely your responsibility.



2026.01.07 10:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 10:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
