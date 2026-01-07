SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / MoonEA11
Ahmed Noorul Mustafa Suhawardy

MoonEA11

Ahmed Noorul Mustafa Suhawardy
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2026 2%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
16
Negociações com lucro:
14 (87.50%)
Negociações com perda:
2 (12.50%)
Melhor negociação:
1.90 USD
Pior negociação:
-0.02 USD
Lucro bruto:
8.39 USD (775 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1.37 USD (3 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
12 (6.53 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
6.53 USD (12)
Índice de Sharpe:
1.18
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
17.52%
Último negócio:
17 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
31
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
17.55
Negociações longas:
15 (93.75%)
Negociações curtas:
1 (6.25%)
Fator de lucro:
6.12
Valor esperado:
0.44 USD
Lucro médio:
0.60 USD
Perda média:
-0.69 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-0.02 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-0.02 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
1.60%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.04 USD
Máximo:
0.40 USD (0.08%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
8.37% (42.44 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
USDCAD 10
USDCHF 6
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
USDCAD 4
USDCHF 4
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
USDCAD 495
USDCHF 277
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +1.90 USD
Pior negociação: -0 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +6.53 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.02 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-ECN" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.33 × 52
RoboForex-ECN
0.41 × 120
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.85 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.00 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
2.67 × 6
FBS-Real
3.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
3.73 × 56
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 1
BabilFinancial-LIVE
4.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Server
4.16 × 25
Exness-MT5Real28
4.50 × 2
OANDA-Live-1
4.56 × 18
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
5.22 × 18
Exness-MT5Real10
5.40 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.60 × 25
ClonTrader-Live
6.88 × 8
RoboForex-Pro
7.01 × 166
7 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
📊 Premium Trading Signals – Designed for Consistent Growth and Profits.

🔹 Strategy & Approach

Our signals combine fundamental analysis with powerful technical tools such as Volume VSABollinger Bands and RSI to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Stop Loss & Stop Trading: Executed with manual precision for better control.

  • Drawdown Control: We aim to keep drawdown within 21%, though in rare conditions (especially Gold and Silver), it may extend up to 31%.
    ⚠️ Please assess your risk tolerance before subscribing.

🔹 Markets Covered

We provide diversified trading signals across:
✅ Stock Indices
✅ Crude Oil
✅ Forex (Major Pairs)
✅ Gold & Silver

🔹 Broker & Compatibility

To ensure smooth execution and avoid discrepancies:

👉 Recommended Broker:

  • ; ;

💰 Account Setup:

  • Master account balance: $500.

  • Two linked strategies:

    • Low-Risk Account: Uses 1/6th of position size (good for conservative traders).

    • Moderate-Risk Account: Uses half of the position size (for higher returns with higher risk).

  • 📌 Recommendation: Adjust your lot size according to your personal risk tolerance.

✨ Subscribe today and join my trading journey for consistent, transparent, and disciplined signals!


⚠️ Important Disclaimer ⚠️
Trading involves significant risk. Anyone who subscribes to or follows my signals does so at their own risk.

👉 I am not responsible for any financial gains or losses you may incur.
👉 Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Please trade only with money you can afford to lose.

By following my signals, you acknowledge that all profits and losses are solely your responsibility.



Sem comentários
2026.01.07 10:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 10:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
MoonEA11
30 USD por mês
2%
0
0
USD
507
USD
1
100%
16
87%
100%
6.12
0.44
USD
8%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.