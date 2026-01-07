シグナルセクション
MoonEA11

Ahmed Noorul Mustafa Suhawardy
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 2%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
16
利益トレード:
14 (87.50%)
損失トレード:
2 (12.50%)
ベストトレード:
1.90 USD
最悪のトレード:
-0.02 USD
総利益:
8.39 USD (775 pips)
総損失:
-1.37 USD (3 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
12 (6.53 USD)
最大連続利益:
6.53 USD (12)
シャープレシオ:
1.18
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
17.52%
最近のトレード:
9 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
32
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
17.55
長いトレード:
15 (93.75%)
短いトレード:
1 (6.25%)
プロフィットファクター:
6.12
期待されたペイオフ:
0.44 USD
平均利益:
0.60 USD
平均損失:
-0.69 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-0.02 USD)
最大連続損失:
-0.02 USD (1)
月間成長:
1.60%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.04 USD
最大の:
0.40 USD (0.08%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
8.37% (42.44 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
USDCAD 10
USDCHF 6
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
USDCAD 4
USDCHF 4
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
USDCAD 495
USDCHF 277
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +1.90 USD
最悪のトレード: -0 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 12
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +6.53 USD
最大連続損失: -0.02 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.33 × 52
RoboForex-ECN
0.41 × 120
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.85 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.00 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
2.67 × 6
FBS-Real
3.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
3.73 × 56
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 1
BabilFinancial-LIVE
4.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Server
4.16 × 25
Exness-MT5Real28
4.50 × 2
OANDA-Live-1
4.56 × 18
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
5.22 × 18
Exness-MT5Real10
5.40 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.60 × 25
ClonTrader-Live
6.88 × 8
RoboForex-Pro
7.01 × 166
7 より多く...
📊 Premium Trading Signals – Designed for Consistent Growth and Profits.

🔹 Strategy & Approach

Our signals combine fundamental analysis with powerful technical tools such as Volume VSABollinger Bands and RSI to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Stop Loss & Stop Trading: Executed with manual precision for better control.

  • Drawdown Control: We aim to keep drawdown within 21%, though in rare conditions (especially Gold and Silver), it may extend up to 31%.
    ⚠️ Please assess your risk tolerance before subscribing.

🔹 Markets Covered

We provide diversified trading signals across:
✅ Stock Indices
✅ Crude Oil
✅ Forex (Major Pairs)
✅ Gold & Silver

🔹 Broker & Compatibility

To ensure smooth execution and avoid discrepancies:

👉 Recommended Broker:

  • ; ;

💰 Account Setup:

  • Master account balance: $500.

  • Two linked strategies:

    • Low-Risk Account: Uses 1/6th of position size (good for conservative traders).

    • Moderate-Risk Account: Uses half of the position size (for higher returns with higher risk).

  • 📌 Recommendation: Adjust your lot size according to your personal risk tolerance.

✨ Subscribe today and join my trading journey for consistent, transparent, and disciplined signals!


⚠️ Important Disclaimer ⚠️
Trading involves significant risk. Anyone who subscribes to or follows my signals does so at their own risk.

👉 I am not responsible for any financial gains or losses you may incur.
👉 Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Please trade only with money you can afford to lose.

By following my signals, you acknowledge that all profits and losses are solely your responsibility.



レビューなし
2026.01.07 10:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 10:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
