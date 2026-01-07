SeñalesSecciones
MoonEA11
Ahmed Noorul Mustafa Suhawardy

MoonEA11

Ahmed Noorul Mustafa Suhawardy
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2026 13%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
60
Transacciones Rentables:
47 (78.33%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
13 (21.67%)
Mejor transacción:
14.69 USD
Peor transacción:
-3.27 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
81.30 USD (3 435 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-16.60 USD (1 001 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
13 (7.53 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
32.86 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.40
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
40.96%
Último trade:
11 minutos
Trades a la semana:
76
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
6.92
Transacciones Largas:
46 (76.67%)
Transacciones Cortas:
14 (23.33%)
Factor de Beneficio:
4.90
Beneficio Esperado:
1.08 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.73 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.28 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-9.21 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-9.21 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
13.23%
Trading algorítmico:
95%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.04 USD
Máxima:
9.35 USD (1.78%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
1.79% (9.41 USD)
De fondos:
35.07% (198.03 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
USDCAD 42
USDCHF 18
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
USDCAD 52
USDCHF 14
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
USDCAD 1.6K
USDCHF 837
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +14.69 USD
Peor transacción: -3 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +7.53 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -9.21 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.33 × 52
RoboForex-ECN
0.41 × 120
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.85 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.00 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
2.67 × 6
FBS-Real
3.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
3.73 × 56
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 1
BabilFinancial-LIVE
4.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Server
4.16 × 25
Exness-MT5Real28
4.50 × 2
OANDA-Live-1
4.56 × 18
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
5.22 × 18
Exness-MT5Real10
5.40 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.60 × 25
ClonTrader-Live
6.88 × 8
RoboForex-Pro
7.01 × 166
otros 7...
📊 Premium Trading Signals – Designed for Consistent Growth and Profits.

🔹 Strategy & Approach

Our signals combine fundamental analysis with powerful technical tools such as Volume VSABollinger Bands and RSI to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Stop Loss & Stop Trading: Executed with manual precision for better control.

  • Drawdown Control: We aim to keep drawdown within 21%, though in rare conditions (especially Gold and Silver), it may extend up to 31%.
    ⚠️ Please assess your risk tolerance before subscribing.

🔹 Markets Covered

We provide diversified trading signals across:
✅ Stock Indices
✅ Crude Oil
✅ Forex (Major Pairs)
✅ Gold & Silver

🔹 Broker & Compatibility

To ensure smooth execution and avoid discrepancies:

👉 Recommended Broker:

  • ; ;

💰 Account Setup:

  • Master account balance: $500.

  • Two linked strategies:

    • Low-Risk Account: Uses 1/6th of position size (good for conservative traders).

    • Moderate-Risk Account: Uses half of the position size (for higher returns with higher risk).

  • 📌 Recommendation: Adjust your lot size according to your personal risk tolerance.

✨ Subscribe today and join my trading journey for consistent, transparent, and disciplined signals!


⚠️ Important Disclaimer ⚠️
Trading involves significant risk. Anyone who subscribes to or follows my signals does so at their own risk.

👉 I am not responsible for any financial gains or losses you may incur.
👉 Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Please trade only with money you can afford to lose.

By following my signals, you acknowledge that all profits and losses are solely your responsibility.



2026.01.07 15:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 10:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 10:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
