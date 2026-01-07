SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / MoonEA11
Ahmed Noorul Mustafa Suhawardy

MoonEA11

Ahmed Noorul Mustafa Suhawardy
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 2%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
16
Gewinntrades:
14 (87.50%)
Verlusttrades:
2 (12.50%)
Bester Trade:
1.90 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-0.02 USD
Bruttoprofit:
8.39 USD (775 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1.37 USD (3 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
12 (6.53 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
6.53 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.18
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
17.52%
Letzter Trade:
13 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
32
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
17.55
Long-Positionen:
15 (93.75%)
Short-Positionen:
1 (6.25%)
Profit-Faktor:
6.12
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.44 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.60 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.69 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-0.02 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-0.02 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.60%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.04 USD
Maximaler:
0.40 USD (0.08%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
8.37% (42.44 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDCAD 10
USDCHF 6
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD 4
USDCHF 4
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD 495
USDCHF 277
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1.90 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 12
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +6.53 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.02 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.33 × 52
RoboForex-ECN
0.41 × 120
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.85 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.00 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
2.67 × 6
FBS-Real
3.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
3.73 × 56
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 1
BabilFinancial-LIVE
4.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Server
4.16 × 25
Exness-MT5Real28
4.50 × 2
OANDA-Live-1
4.56 × 18
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
5.22 × 18
Exness-MT5Real10
5.40 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.60 × 25
ClonTrader-Live
6.88 × 8
RoboForex-Pro
7.01 × 166
noch 7 ...
📊 Premium Trading Signals – Designed for Consistent Growth and Profits.

🔹 Strategy & Approach

Our signals combine fundamental analysis with powerful technical tools such as Volume VSABollinger Bands and RSI to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Stop Loss & Stop Trading: Executed with manual precision for better control.

  • Drawdown Control: We aim to keep drawdown within 21%, though in rare conditions (especially Gold and Silver), it may extend up to 31%.
    ⚠️ Please assess your risk tolerance before subscribing.

🔹 Markets Covered

We provide diversified trading signals across:
✅ Stock Indices
✅ Crude Oil
✅ Forex (Major Pairs)
✅ Gold & Silver

🔹 Broker & Compatibility

To ensure smooth execution and avoid discrepancies:

👉 Recommended Broker:

  • ; ;

💰 Account Setup:

  • Master account balance: $500.

  • Two linked strategies:

    • Low-Risk Account: Uses 1/6th of position size (good for conservative traders).

    • Moderate-Risk Account: Uses half of the position size (for higher returns with higher risk).

  • 📌 Recommendation: Adjust your lot size according to your personal risk tolerance.

✨ Subscribe today and join my trading journey for consistent, transparent, and disciplined signals!


⚠️ Important Disclaimer ⚠️
Trading involves significant risk. Anyone who subscribes to or follows my signals does so at their own risk.

👉 I am not responsible for any financial gains or losses you may incur.
👉 Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Please trade only with money you can afford to lose.

By following my signals, you acknowledge that all profits and losses are solely your responsibility.



Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.07 10:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 10:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
