Ahmed Noorul Mustafa Suhawardy

MoonEA11

Ahmed Noorul Mustafa Suhawardy
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
16
Profit Trades:
14 (87.50%)
Loss Trades:
2 (12.50%)
Best trade:
1.90 USD
Worst trade:
-0.02 USD
Gross Profit:
8.39 USD (775 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.37 USD (3 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (6.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.53 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.18
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
17.52%
Latest trade:
22 minutes ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
17.55
Long Trades:
15 (93.75%)
Short Trades:
1 (6.25%)
Profit Factor:
6.12
Expected Payoff:
0.44 USD
Average Profit:
0.60 USD
Average Loss:
-0.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.02 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
0.40 USD (0.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
8.77% (44.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCAD 10
USDCHF 6
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD 4
USDCHF 4
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD 495
USDCHF 277
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.33 × 52
RoboForex-ECN
0.41 × 120
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.85 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.00 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
2.67 × 6
FBS-Real
3.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
3.73 × 56
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 1
BabilFinancial-LIVE
4.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Server
4.16 × 25
Exness-MT5Real28
4.50 × 2
OANDA-Live-1
4.56 × 18
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
5.22 × 18
Exness-MT5Real10
5.40 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.60 × 25
ClonTrader-Live
6.88 × 8
RoboForex-Pro
7.01 × 166
7 more...
📊 Premium Trading Signals – Designed for Consistent Growth and Profits.

🔹 Strategy & Approach

Our signals combine fundamental analysis with powerful technical tools such as Volume VSABollinger Bands and RSI to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Stop Loss & Stop Trading: Executed with manual precision for better control.

  • Drawdown Control: We aim to keep drawdown within 21%, though in rare conditions (especially Gold and Silver), it may extend up to 31%.
    ⚠️ Please assess your risk tolerance before subscribing.

🔹 Markets Covered

We provide diversified trading signals across:
✅ Stock Indices
✅ Crude Oil
✅ Forex (Major Pairs)
✅ Gold & Silver

🔹 Broker & Compatibility

To ensure smooth execution and avoid discrepancies:

👉 Recommended Broker:

  • ; ;

💰 Account Setup:

  • Master account balance: $500.

  • Two linked strategies:

    • Low-Risk Account: Uses 1/6th of position size (good for conservative traders).

    • Moderate-Risk Account: Uses half of the position size (for higher returns with higher risk).

  • 📌 Recommendation: Adjust your lot size according to your personal risk tolerance.

✨ Subscribe today and join my trading journey for consistent, transparent, and disciplined signals!


⚠️ Important Disclaimer ⚠️
Trading involves significant risk. Anyone who subscribes to or follows my signals does so at their own risk.

👉 I am not responsible for any financial gains or losses you may incur.
👉 Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Please trade only with money you can afford to lose.

By following my signals, you acknowledge that all profits and losses are solely your responsibility.



No reviews
2026.01.07 10:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 10:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
