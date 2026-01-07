SegnaliSezioni
Ahmed Noorul Mustafa Suhawardy

MoonEA11

Ahmed Noorul Mustafa Suhawardy
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 1%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
15
Profit Trade:
13 (86.66%)
Loss Trade:
2 (13.33%)
Best Trade:
1.90 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.02 USD
Profitto lordo:
7.66 USD (716 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1.37 USD (3 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (6.53 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
6.53 USD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.13
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
17.52%
Ultimo trade:
32 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
31
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
15.73
Long Trade:
14 (93.33%)
Short Trade:
1 (6.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
5.59
Profitto previsto:
0.42 USD
Profitto medio:
0.59 USD
Perdita media:
-0.69 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-0.02 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.02 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
1.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.04 USD
Massimale:
0.40 USD (0.08%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
7.57% (38.31 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDCAD 10
USDCHF 5
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDCAD 4
USDCHF 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDCAD 495
USDCHF 218
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.90 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +6.53 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.02 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.33 × 52
RoboForex-ECN
0.41 × 120
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.85 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.00 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
2.67 × 6
FBS-Real
3.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
3.73 × 56
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 1
BabilFinancial-LIVE
4.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Server
4.16 × 25
Exness-MT5Real28
4.50 × 2
OANDA-Live-1
4.56 × 18
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
5.22 × 18
Exness-MT5Real10
5.40 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.60 × 25
ClonTrader-Live
6.88 × 8
RoboForex-Pro
7.01 × 166
7 più
📊 Premium Trading Signals – Designed for Consistent Growth and Profits.

🔹 Strategy & Approach

Our signals combine fundamental analysis with powerful technical tools such as Volume VSABollinger Bands and RSI to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Stop Loss & Stop Trading: Executed with manual precision for better control.

  • Drawdown Control: We aim to keep drawdown within 21%, though in rare conditions (especially Gold and Silver), it may extend up to 31%.
    ⚠️ Please assess your risk tolerance before subscribing.

🔹 Markets Covered

We provide diversified trading signals across:
✅ Stock Indices
✅ Crude Oil
✅ Forex (Major Pairs)
✅ Gold & Silver

🔹 Broker & Compatibility

To ensure smooth execution and avoid discrepancies:

👉 Recommended Broker:

  • ; ;

💰 Account Setup:

  • Master account balance: $500.

  • Two linked strategies:

    • Low-Risk Account: Uses 1/6th of position size (good for conservative traders).

    • Moderate-Risk Account: Uses half of the position size (for higher returns with higher risk).

  • 📌 Recommendation: Adjust your lot size according to your personal risk tolerance.

✨ Subscribe today and join my trading journey for consistent, transparent, and disciplined signals!


⚠️ Important Disclaimer ⚠️
Trading involves significant risk. Anyone who subscribes to or follows my signals does so at their own risk.

👉 I am not responsible for any financial gains or losses you may incur.
👉 Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Please trade only with money you can afford to lose.

By following my signals, you acknowledge that all profits and losses are solely your responsibility.



Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.07 10:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 10:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
MoonEA11
30USD al mese
1%
0
0
USD
506
USD
1
100%
15
86%
100%
5.59
0.42
USD
8%
1:500
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

